'Dream, believe, achieve': Dolly Kumar, Founder of Cosmic Nutracos

By Debolina Biswas|31st Jan 2021
Cosmetic engineer, entrepreneur and business leader Dolly Kumar is the founder and Director of Cosmic Nutracos Solutions, which houses brands Gaia and Skinella.
Cosmetic engineer, entrepreneur, and business leader Dolly Kumar is the Founder and Director of Cosmic Nutracos Solutions. The company houses brands including health and wellness brand, Gaia, and skincare brand, Skinella.


The BTech graduate in Cosmetic Engineer from Nagpur University comes with more than 15 years of experience. Dolly has earlier served as the Business Head with Colorbar Cosmetics. In 2007, she founded Cosmic Nutracos along with Gautam Bali.

Cosmic Nutracos

Dolly Kumar

Recently, we caught up with Dolly to ask her questions from the Proust Questionnaire.


The Proust Questionnaire is about one’s personality. It has its origins in a parlour game popularised by Marcel Proust, the French essayist, who believed that, in answering these questions, an individual reveals his or her true nature.


Here are her responses:

YS Weekender (YSW): What is your idea of perfect happiness?

Dolly Kumar (DK): When I am with my family and friends.

YSW: What is your greatest fear?

DK: Losing people I love.

YSW: What is the trait you most deplore in yourself?

DK: Not hitting the gym every day.

YSW: What is the trait you most deplore in others?

DK: Not being humble.

YSW: Which living person do you most admire?

DK: My mom.

YSW: What is your greatest extravagance?

DK: My home.

YSW: What is your current state of mind?

DK: Buzzing with ideas.

YSW: What do you consider the most overrated virtue?

DK: Obedience.

YSW: On what occasion do you lie?

DK: To avoid hurting others.

YSW: What do you most dislike about your appearance?

DK: Stretch marks.

YSW: Which living person do you most despise?

DK: None.

YSW: What is the quality you most like in a man?

DK: Caring and respectful.

YSW: Which words or phrases do you most overuse?

DK: Amazing.

YSW: What or who is the greatest love of your life?

DK: My family.

YSW: Which talent would you most like to have?

DK: To be a great singer.

YSW: If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

DK: Learn to say ‘no’.

YSW: What do you consider your greatest achievement?

DK: My work-life balance.

YSW: If you were to die and come back as a person or a thing, what would it be?

DK: I would not like to change a thing.

YSW: Where would you most like to live?

DK: Seashore.

YSW: What is your most treasured possession?

DK: Memories of my childhood.

YSW: What do you regard as the lowest depth of misery?

DK: Living in fear.

YSW: What is your favourite occupation?

DK: I am passionate about my work.

YSW: What is your most marked characteristic?

DK: Being humble or down to earth.

YSW: What do you most value in your friends?

DK: Being there for each other, non-judgemental and honest.

YSW: Who are your favourite writers?

DK: I love reading autobiographies.

YSW: Who is your hero of fiction?

DK: For me, Amitabh Bachchan is my all-time favourite.

YSW: Which historical figure do you most identify with?

DK: Princess Diana.

YSW: Who are your heroes in real life?

DK: My life partner and my dad.

YSW: What is your favourite name?

DK: Mommy.

YSW: What is it that you most dislike?

DK: Cheating and dishonesty.

YSW: What is your greatest regret?

DK: Not having a daughter.

YSW: How would you like to die?

DK: Working till the last day of my life and my loved ones near me.

YSW: What is your favourite journey?

DK: Couple of them - Iceland, Scotland, and New Zealand.

YSW: What is your motto?

DK: Dream - Believe – Achieve.

