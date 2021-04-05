How to bring back purposeful content in this digital age

By Ramya Ramachandran|5th Apr 2021
Purposeful content is getting lost. However, the good news is that there is always a way to bring back content that rises out of the internet dump.
In today’s time and age, we all are inevitably drowning in an abyss of content. As a result, purposeful content is somewhere being lost. However, the good news is that there is always a way to bring back content that rises out of the internet dump.

content

First and foremost, it is imperative to get the objective of the content in place. After deciding on whether the content piece is aimed to, let’s say, either increase awareness, drive traction or accentuate engagement, it should be crafted and executed in a succinct, crisp and clear tone and manner. 


However, this should not limit your creativity in any way at all. Being succinct in your communication is not inversely proportional to how well you’re able to lace it with creativity. You should be able to strike a balance between both fronts — and that’s where we have our true winner!


Next in line is your ability to be agile. When you’re able to jump onto the latest trends & happenings around the world and come up with content that can do the rounds, that’s when you know that you have hit it outta the park! Being swift in today’s world makes all the difference that there is. 

content

Thirdly, the internet is the greatest place for you to be experimental with your creative flair. It provides you with an amazing learning platform where mistakes can be realised and content can be edited in real-time.

The pandemic has gotten all of us together in more ways than one. We have somewhere realised that all of us are in the same boat. As a result, the content circulating has become more empathetic in general.


The content has begun to reflect the shock value, hardships and boredom brought about by the pandemic, which is still very much ongoing. Hence, it has become the need of the hour to churn out content pieces that are empathetic, relatable and that depict real-life scenarios seamlessly. 


The Katrina Kaif videos, for instance, wherein she showed herself sweeping floors and doing the dishes during the lockdown — very much at the brink of it — went viral all over the internet. Apart from having narrative empathy, people were able to relate to it at the grassroots level. Hence, content that has a relatability quotient is destined to do well with its purpose.

content

Lastly, we all live in a heavily Tinderised economy. You only get a few seconds to make your mark—wherein your audience will either swipe you left or right. With the world’s diminishing attention span, it has become vital for content creators to quickly churn out rapidly consumed content pieces. 


In this race to reach the top, your content needs to be succinct, agile, relatable & steady—that is when you’ll know that your content is serving its purpose.

Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta

