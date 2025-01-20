KisanKonnect raises $4.5M in Series A funding led by Mistry Ventures

Direct to consumer startup KisanKonnect, has secured $4.5 million in a Series A funding round led by Mistry Ventures, with participation from Times Group’s Brand Capital, actress Shilpa Shetty, VC-Grid, Vishwang Desai, and other family offices.

Previously, the Ahmednagar-based startup raised $3.7 million in a pre-Series A round led by Green Frontier Capital.

The new funding will be used to enhancing KisanKonnect's tech infrastructure, scaling operations, expanding its presence in urban markets, and integrating AI into farm sourcing and supply chain processes to boost efficiency.

“We see tremendous potential in branded fresh fruits and vegetables for quality-conscious, convenience-seeking urban consumers. These consumers are increasingly mindful of what they eat, and the biggest challenge is ensuring access to fresh, safe produce at fair prices. Our D2C model, combined with a highly specialized, tech-enabled, and temperature-controlled supply chain, not only meets this demand but also offers complete traceability for consumers," said Vivek Nirmal, founder, CEO, KisanKonnect.

KisanKonnect was co-founded in 2020 by Vivek Nirmal and Nidhi Nirmal. The company connects over 500

local farms with customers, offering fresh fruits and vegetables at fair prices.

The company promotes sustainable and regenerative farming methods through a network of more than 5,000 farmers. KisanKonnect has built a robust, tech-enabled supply chain, distributing produce through its mobile app and an expanding chain of KisanKonnect Farm Stores in Mumbai and Pune. Its product range includes fruits, vegetables, and premium dairy items made from hormone-free and antibiotic-free milk, which are gaining significant consumer attention.

The company initially operated on a 48-hour delivery model but now delivers within 4-6 hours across Mumbai and Pune. It has also launched a pilot for 30-minute delivery, aiming to position itself as a competitive player in the quick-commerce market.

"We started with a 48-hour delivery model just four years ago. Today, we deliver within 4-6 hours across Mumbai and Pune. Our recent pilot for 30-minute delivery has been highly appreciated by consumers," said Nidhi Nirmal, Co-founder, Chief Business Officer, KisanKonnect.