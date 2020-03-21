Into the Wild with Bear Grylls: Superstar Rajinikanth to feature in adventure series

Popular Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has recently said, his life is nothing but a series of miracles that he is extremely grateful for.

In his debut with Discovery’s show, ‘Into the Wild with Bear Grylls’ Rajni is seen in an excerpt from the adventure show saying,





“Well, yes, actually, my whole life has been a miracle. It’s a miracle! Even consider this show for example, I never thought of this, not even in my dreams that one day I would do a show like this for Discovery!"





Rajinikanth looks back on his life as a series of little miracles that added up to the present. (Image Credit: Huffpostindia)

Rajinikanth to feature on ‘Into the Wild’

The special episode, which is shot in Bandipur National Park, is all set to air on March 23rd.





In the film, we will see British adventurer Bear Grylls along with 69-year-old superstar Rajinikanth doing some challenging stunts, discussing a wide variety of topics, including how much water conservation means to him.





The show will air across 12 Discovery channels, and the premiere that is shown on Discovery and Discovery HD will be available in eight languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Bengali, and English.









British adventure seeker Bear Grylls with Indian hero Rajnikanth. (Image Credit:indiatvnews.com)





It will also now be available on the newly launched ‘Discovery Plus streaming app at 6 AM on March 23rd.

Rajinikanth is the second big name to star on the adventure show after Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A trip down memory lane

Rajini started his career as a bus conductor, working for the Bangalore Transport Service (BTS) and trying to make ends meet, never knowing that one day he would go on to become one of the biggest south Indian stars our nation has ever seen.

Acting was something he was always passionate about and he acted in a number of plays whenever possible.

It was in 1973 that he enrolled himself in the then newly formed Madras Film institute after coming across an advertisement. He decided to chase his dreams and pursue a full-time diploma in acting.





His debut film was Tamil film ‘Apoorva Raagangal’ directed by K Balachander. While his first major breakthrough was in K Balachander’s Telugu drama film 'Anthuleni Katha' in (1976.)





His early films saw him as the antagonist a portrayal he was first popularly recognised for at the beginning of his acting career.





He received critical praise for his Tamil films ‘Mullum Malarum’ and ‘Aval Appadithan’ and he was awarded a Tamil Nadu State Film Award Special Prize for Best Actor.





Apart from Telugu and Tamil films, Rajinikanth has also starred in Hindi films as well. He has co-starred with Amitabh Bachchan in the movie ‘Hum,’ ‘Chaalbaaz’ with Sridevi and ‘Aatank Hi Aatank’ with Aamir Khan.





Some of his fan favourites, which he has starred in, include movies like ‘Billa,’ ‘Sivaji,’ ‘Enthiran,’ and ‘Baashha’ amongst others.









