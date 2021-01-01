Here are some sustainable ways to usher in the new year

New Year’s Eve is a time for enjoyment, merrymaking, and spending quality time with our near and dear. It is extremely dubious that we would like to compromise a bit of that day’s enjoyment for the sake of our environment.

However, we have to pay attention to our environment while celebrating these moments. Make this New Year merrier by giving some eco-friendly and sustainable gifts to your loved ones.





ALSO READ Perfect your gifting game this holiday season with these online stores

Here are some simple and sustainable ideas for you to check that will surely put a smile on everyone’s face.

Find family heirlooms

Family heirlooms can make memorable gifts when presented with thought and originality and might be the perfect gift for your loved one. It will be a very personal gift for that hard-to-shop-for relative. It implies re-gifting or handing it down to the younger generation to preserve and enjoy it in the years to come.

Family heirlooms make memorable gifts

Shop from the local markets

You don’t have to spend a fortune on eco-friendly products. Always explore the local shops and vendors who sell quirky products. Hanging planters, jute bags, clay idols, and handmade paper cards are some of the best picks from local shops. These can be easily sourced and can be recyclable.

Pick for organic bedding and bath

Gift your loved ones a set of organic bedding and bath products that would reduce the carbon footprint and contribute towards a sustainable lifestyle. Opt from a diverse collection of printed cotton bed sheets, luxury bath towels, blankets and fitted bed sheets made of the softest and chemical-free organic cotton.

A wide range of pillows like neem infused, memory foam, and organic kapok are high on the chart related to sustainable trends. Do not hesitate to grab a set of premium eco-friendly bath & bed products if you’re looking for a thoughtful gift for your dear.

Grab a few stainless-steel straws and bottles

Grab some reusable stainless steel straws and bottles for your friends and colleagues. These would be helpful for them to keep their first step towards a sustainable friendly future. Also, such metals aid in their health as it keeps water warm or cold for a long time. Though usage of straw is neglected, through this, a new change can happen.

Get your hands on fabric and coir bags for a style statement

Instead of gifting cruelty-laden expensive leather bags, try exploring fabric and coir bags for this New Year. They are cute, functional and reusable, and reduce the use of plastic. Try sending gifts and hampers in DIY fabric bags or coir baskets if you are planning to send them. They can fit in different sizes per our wish without burning the pockets.