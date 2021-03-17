Priyanka Chopra-starrer The White Tiger earns a nod in Oscars 2021 nominations

Directed by Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger has been nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay category for the upcoming Academy Awards. The 93rd edition of the Oscars are to be held on April 26.

Adarsh Gaurav as The White Tiger

The film released on Netflix in January this year. It is the adaptation of Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize winning novel by the same name. The White Tiger stars Adarsh Gaurav, Rajkumar Rao and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the leading roles.

The White Tiger bagged the nomination along with films Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, The Father, Nomadland, and One Night in Miami.

Actor Gaurav wrote: "Ramin Bahrani! You are a legend! So proud of the entire team..."

American filmmaker Ava DuVernay, backed The White Tiger via her film collective ARRAY. She took to Instagram to write, "...Magnificent work by Ramin Bahrani. Kris Bowers and Ben Proudfoot. Please enjoy these gems if you haven't already. The White Tiger and A Concerto Is A Conversation. Two films made with love. Much respect to the directors, casts and crews of both beauties."

India's official entry to the Oscars 2021 was Malayalam film Jallikattu. It failed to make it to the International Feature Film nominations.

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas announced the nomination for the Academy Awards, 2021, for all the 23 categories. So far, Mank tops the list with 10 nominations. The film is an American biographical drama about screenwriter Herman J Mankiewics, and is directed by David Fincher.

Films The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari, Nomadland, Sound of Metal and The Trail of the Chicago 7 bagged six-nominations each. Additionally, for the first time in history, two women directors -- Chloe Zhao and Emerald Fennell, have been nominated for the Best Director award.





Earlier this month, Zhao created history for becoming the first Asian woman to win the Best Director Awards at the Golden Globe Awards.





If you are yet to watch The White Tiger, we suggest you read the review here.