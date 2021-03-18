Zack Snyder's Justice League sold 31k streams pre-release on BookMyShow

By Debolina Biswas|18th Mar 2021
BookMyShow Stream offered a pre-booking window for fans of Justice League, allowing users to rent or buy the movie, before its release on the platform.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Warner Brothers' Zack Snyder's Justice League released globally today, March 18. The film premiered on BookMyShow Stream for fans in India, at 12 31 PM IST.


Online movie ticketing platform BookMyShow offered a pre-booking window for fans of the superhero film, allowing them to rent or buy the movie, before its release on the platform.

In a press statement, BookMyShow revealed that the platform has already sold over 31,000 streams for the film.
Justice League

Ashish Saksena, COO (Cinemas) at BookMyShow said: “We are absolutely thrilled with the phenomenal response that Zack Snyder’s Justice League has received on BookMyShow Stream. The film’s pre-release success reflects the potential that the TVOD model holds and the resulting extension in the duration of the available window for a movie’s life cycle; it is a testament to India’s evolving entertainment consumption patterns when given a compelling content library with a world-class product rolled into one."


Earlier this year, BookMyShow launched its video-on-demand streaming platform -- BookMyShow Stream. With 42 premiers and exclusive titles already added in the last one and a half-month's time, BookMyShow Stream is targeting film categories, including premieres, exclusives, world cinema, and festival favourites, which users can rent or buy, and watch.

"We truly believe that curated and handpicked content goes a long way and with BookMyShow Stream, we will continue to bring compelling films from all over the world for Indian movie-lovers," Ashish said.

Justice League is four hours long. It will focus on Bruce Wayne (played by Ben Affleck) enlisting newfound ally Diana Prince (played by Gal Gadot) to face a greater threat. The film is now available on BookMyShow's mobile app and website, as also on Apple TV, Firestick, Chromecast, and desktop browsers.

BookMyShow Stream is also running a DC Universe theme this week, with select movies from the franchise available for renting and buying on the platform.

Edited by Teja Lele Desai

Please login to continue reading

Don't procastinate, you know tomorrow never comes.
By signing up for yourstory you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Instagram leads as the primary choice of brand for influencer marketing: Buzzoka report

Best of Weekender: Celebrating women, tracing the journeys of Lokesh Verma and Tarini Manchanda, and more

Aamir Khan quits social media, says decided to 'drop the pretence'

Best of Weekender: From New Year celebrations to movies of 2020, and Obama’s favourite movies

Daily Capsule
‘Study abroad’ loans made accessible by GyanDhan
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Instagram leads as the primary choice of brand for influencer marketing: Buzzoka report

YourStory Reviews: Gitanjali Rao’s Bombay Rose is an animated masterpiece

Priyanka Chopra-starrer The White Tiger earns a nod in Oscars 2021 nominations

India gets its first legal sex toy store in Goa

Affordable designer wear is Delhi-based Once Upon a Trunk’s mantra

Understanding sleeping patterns and how they can affect your health

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

20

Mar

PRAGAMAN 5.0

CISCO Webex

View Details

20

Mar

PRARAMBH 2021

Online/Virtual

View Details

20

Mar

WEFT Global Virtual Conference

Virtual Conference

View Details

20

Mar

FinTech India Live

Virtual

View Details