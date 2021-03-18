Zack Snyder's Justice League sold 31k streams pre-release on BookMyShow

Warner Brothers' Zack Snyder's Justice League released globally today, March 18. The film premiered on BookMyShow Stream for fans in India, at 12 31 PM IST.





Online movie ticketing platform BookMyShow offered a pre-booking window for fans of the superhero film, allowing them to rent or buy the movie, before its release on the platform.

In a press statement, BookMyShow revealed that the platform has already sold over 31,000 streams for the film.

Ashish Saksena, COO (Cinemas) at BookMyShow said: “We are absolutely thrilled with the phenomenal response that Zack Snyder’s Justice League has received on BookMyShow Stream. The film’s pre-release success reflects the potential that the TVOD model holds and the resulting extension in the duration of the available window for a movie’s life cycle; it is a testament to India’s evolving entertainment consumption patterns when given a compelling content library with a world-class product rolled into one."





Earlier this year, BookMyShow launched its video-on-demand streaming platform -- BookMyShow Stream. With 42 premiers and exclusive titles already added in the last one and a half-month's time, BookMyShow Stream is targeting film categories, including premieres, exclusives, world cinema, and festival favourites, which users can rent or buy, and watch.

"We truly believe that curated and handpicked content goes a long way and with BookMyShow Stream, we will continue to bring compelling films from all over the world for Indian movie-lovers," Ashish said.

Justice League is four hours long. It will focus on Bruce Wayne (played by Ben Affleck) enlisting newfound ally Diana Prince (played by Gal Gadot) to face a greater threat. The film is now available on BookMyShow's mobile app and website, as also on Apple TV, Firestick, Chromecast, and desktop browsers.

BookMyShow Stream is also running a DC Universe theme this week, with select movies from the franchise available for renting and buying on the platform.