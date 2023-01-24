Abu Dhabi set to host Fortune Global Forum 2023

The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) announced that the UAE capital city is set to host the 2023 Fortune Global Forum from November 27 to 29, 2023. This will be the first time the event is being held in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.





This forum would be an important step in the country's economic progression roadmap particularly at a time when the UAE wants to contribute to international business development and ESG agendas said Rashed Abdulkarim Al Blooshi, Under Secretary of ADDED.

1415 people loved this story Mubadala-backed MidChains wants to make crypto a safe, regulator-complaint space









Under the theme ‘A New Era for Business’, this forum will address agendas related to market, trade, consumer trends, geopolitical trends, talent, workplace shifts, emerging technologies, and climate risks, as reported by Emirates News Agency. In the preparations leading up to the Forum, Fortune will organise two events during the year.





Fortune Global Forum was launched in 1995 as a global platform for leaders, chairpersons, presidents and CEOs of the world's biggest companies. Stakeholders hold discussions to shape the global economy and explore opportunities for cooperation and mutual investments.





Previous participants in the Fortune Global Forums have included the likes of US Presidents Bill Clinton, George HW Bush, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, CEO of Mastercard Inc Ajay Banga.





For any press-related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at [email protected]