Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Abu Dhabi set to host Fortune Global Forum 2023

By Pooja Rajkumari
January 24, 2023, Updated on : Tue Jan 24 2023 15:30:32 GMT+0000
Abu Dhabi set to host Fortune Global Forum 2023
This forum would be an important step in the country's economic progression roadmap particularly at a time when the UAE wants to contribute to international business development and ESG agendas, according to Rashed Abdulkarim Al Blooshi, Under Secretary of ADDED.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) announced that the UAE capital city is set to host the 2023 Fortune Global Forum from November 27 to 29, 2023. This will be the first time the event is being held in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.


This forum would be an important step in the country's economic progression roadmap particularly at a time when the UAE wants to contribute to international business development and ESG agendas said Rashed Abdulkarim Al Blooshi, Under Secretary of ADDED.

1415 people loved this story

Mubadala-backed MidChains wants to make crypto a safe, regulator-complaint space



Under the theme ‘A New Era for Business’, this forum will address agendas related to market, trade, consumer trends, geopolitical trends, talent, workplace shifts, emerging technologies, and climate risks, as reported by Emirates News Agency. In the preparations leading up to the Forum, Fortune will organise two events during the year.


Fortune Global Forum was launched in 1995 as a global platform for leaders, chairpersons, presidents and CEOs of the world's biggest companies. Stakeholders hold discussions to shape the global economy and explore opportunities for cooperation and mutual investments.


Previous participants in the Fortune Global Forums have included the likes of US Presidents Bill Clinton, George HW Bush, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, CEO of Mastercard Inc Ajay Banga.


For any press-related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at [email protected]

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Ankiti Bose-founded Zilingo set for liquidation: Report

Innovaccer lays off around 15% of its workforce

Will Budget 2023 accelerate Digital India?

Content management platform Rigi raises $12M

Daily Capsule
Will Budget 2023 accelerate Digital India?
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Will Budget 2023 accelerate Digital India?

Budget 2023: Agritech startups seek stable export policy, increased digitisation

Content management platform Rigi raises $12M

Glance's gaming platform Nostra records 75M MAUs across India, SEA

Rapido losses widens 2.6X to Rs 439 Cr in FY22

JetSynthesys acquires majority stake in Manish Maheshwari's Fanory