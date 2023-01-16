Menu
Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week: Regeny, EvGateway partner to deploy 10,000 EV charging stations in the UAE by 2030

By Sindhu Kashyaap
January 16, 2023, Updated on : Mon Jan 16 2023 14:28:38 GMT+0000
Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week: Regeny, EvGateway partner to deploy 10,000 EV charging stations in the UAE by 2030
During the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, Regeny and EvGateway have announced their partnership to offer turnkey EV Charging Solutions to UAE and Middle East markets.
At the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Regeny, a specialised EV charging solutions platform, and EvGateway, a turnkey EVSE (Electric vehicle supply equipment) infrastructure solutions provider partnered to offer EV Charging Solutions to UAE and Middle East markets. 


A total of 10,000 EV charging networks are expected to be deployed throughout the UAE by 2030.


"The company's vision to make the shift to sustainable e-mobility seamlessly matches EvGateway’s mission of helping to reduce global CO2 emissions by accelerating the adoption and use of Electric Vehicles in cities around the world," said Anish Racherla, CEO and Co-founder of Regeny in a press note shared by the team.


The idea is to provide end-to-end charging solutions, which would include everything that customers would need to deploy their own EV charging infrastructure. These are complete with a range of alternate current and direct current fast charging (DCFC) hardware and charging management technology.


This partnership will help EvGateway continue its global expansion by providing customers in the Middle East with best-in-class EV charging solutions.


Saudi Crown Prince launches Saudi electric vehicle brand Ceer


The EV segment in the UAE is growing at 30% at a compounded annual rate and is the fastest-growing segment in the automobile industry in the region.


The region is expected to have over 42000 EVs on the road by 2030. Close to 44% of the country's residents are willing to shift to EVs.


Apart from the UAE, Saudi Arabia also launched its first local EV brand, Ceer, and is projected to add $8 billion to the country's GDP by the EV segment by 2034.


Regeny offers charging solutions to offices, malls, hotels, smart cities or homes through fast-charging infrastructure.


It has recently been listed as an official EV mobility solutions provider in the Dubai EV hub community and is also a Tesla-approved electrician and installer. Using its technology, both car owners and charging station operators can remotely manage, control and have visibility into real-time performance analytics and statistics.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

