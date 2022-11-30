Abu Dhabi: Al Maryah Island to host The Ripe Market to promote businesses

Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi’s business and lifestyle destination, will open The Ripe Market, a community-led platform to support homegrown businesses, on December 2, 2022, and will go on till April 29, 2023.





To be held on the island's south plaza, the outdoor market is scheduled to run from 3 pm to 10 pm every Friday and Saturday. It will comprise stalls showing locally-made retail products, and also host a range of activities for entertainment, such as live cooking stations and art and craft, along with live performances.

The initiative aims to foster community support for local businesses and artisans offering a variety of goods and garments, and help local entrepreneurs in promoting their brands.

Ali Fikree, Senior Vice-President, UAE Investments, Mubadala, said, “Supporting local businesses and engaging the local community are vital components of the continued growth of Al Maryah Island and Abu Dhabi. The Ripe Market provides a platform where homegrown brands and concepts can thrive, adding immensely to the family and lifestyle options available on the island.”





"With partnerships like The Ripe Market, we continue to grow businesses and enhance the experience for all our guests, effectively bringing visitors and residents together and adding to the unrivalled offering, and unique experiences across retail, dining, entertainment and hospitality that Al Maryah Island is renowned for," he added.





The Al Maryah Island is also set to celebrate the 51st UAE National Day with fireworks on December 2-3, 2022.