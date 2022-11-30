Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Abu Dhabi: Al Maryah Island to host The Ripe Market to promote businesses

By Nikita Bameta
November 30, 2022, Updated on : Wed Nov 30 2022 09:09:58 GMT+0000
Abu Dhabi: Al Maryah Island to host The Ripe Market to promote businesses
Scheduled to be held from December 2, 2022 to April 29, 2023, it will help local businesses, entrepreneurs, and artisans engage with new and existing customers, and build their brands.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi’s business and lifestyle destination, will open The Ripe Market, a community-led platform to support homegrown businesses, on December 2, 2022, and will go on till April 29, 2023.


To be held on the island's south plaza, the outdoor market is scheduled to run from 3 pm to 10 pm every Friday and Saturday. It will comprise stalls showing locally-made retail products, and also host a range of activities for entertainment, such as live cooking stations and art and craft, along with live performances.

The initiative aims to foster community support for local businesses and artisans offering a variety of goods and garments, and help local entrepreneurs in promoting their brands.
1950 people loved this story

UAE releases rules for celebrating National Day

Ali Fikree, Senior Vice-President, UAE Investments, Mubadala, said, “Supporting local businesses and engaging the local community are vital components of the continued growth of Al Maryah Island and Abu Dhabi. The Ripe Market provides a platform where homegrown brands and concepts can thrive, adding immensely to the family and lifestyle options available on the island.”


"With partnerships like The Ripe Market, we continue to grow businesses and enhance the experience for all our guests, effectively bringing visitors and residents together and adding to the unrivalled offering, and unique experiences across retail, dining, entertainment and hospitality that Al Maryah Island is renowned for," he added.


The Al Maryah Island is also set to celebrate the 51st UAE National Day with fireworks on December 2-3, 2022.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Swiggy shuts down cloud kitchen brand The Bowl Company in Delhi-NCR

Vetic, Gamerji, ClassMonitor and Burma Burma raise early-stage funding

Meet the man who rose from poverty to build a multi-billion-dollar Web3 startup

CBREX, Intugine, Prodo, Suwasthi, TRST Score, Fibroheal raise funding

Daily Capsule
Driving EV financing in rural and semi-urban areas
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

10x growth is more important than profitability: Ujjwal Singh of Infinity Learn on building edtech right

Ecommerce startup Flash by ex-Flipkart SVP raises $5.8M in seed funding

The orchestration of several tools and technologies will define the next decade of business, say experts

Vetic, Gamerji, ClassMonitor and Burma Burma raise early-stage funding

How Erevu is championing the expansion of small-box retailers

Fintech thought leaders from Mumbai to decode the ‘datanomics’ of extracting untapped value from data