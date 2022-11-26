Menu
UAE releases rules for celebrating National Day

By Pooja Rajkumari
November 26, 2022, Updated on : Sat Nov 26 2022 06:41:04 GMT+0000
UAE releases rules for celebrating National Day
While December 2 marks the National Day for the UAE, the celebrations will span from December 3 to December 11
Ahead of the UAE's 51st National Day, the Ministry of Interior has issued guidelines to be followed during the celebrations to maintain decorum and safety.


In an official press note, the Ministry, which oversees the police operations in the country, listed 10 rules for the public to maintain law and order during the celebration period of the National Day:


  • Marches and random gatherings are prohibited;
  • Those celebrating National Day must abide by traffic rules and instructions of police personnel.
  • Usage of sprays of all types, whether by motorists, passengers or pedestrians, is prohibited,
  • The front and back number plates of vehicles need to be visible, and no blackout or windshield tinting is allowed. Moreover, vehicle colour may not be changed;
  • Writing any phrases or putting inappropriate stickers on the vehicle is prohibited;
  • Vehicles may not carry passengers more than the authorised number and no passenger may get out of the windows and open the sunroof of the vehicle at all times.
  • Vehicles should not be equipped with noise materials or have unlicensed additions to the engine structure or extensions that restrict visibility;
  • Motorists will not be allowed to disrupt traffic or block others’ roads;
  • Reckless driving is not permitted on internal or external roads;
  • It is illegal to cover the side windows and front and rear windshields of the vehicle with stickers or place a front sunshade.
While December 2 marks the National Day for the country, the celebrations will span from December 3 to December 11, according to Khaleej Times.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

