Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Bank facilitates online generation of National Investment Numbers for ADX and DFM IPO subscriptions

By Nikita Bameta
January 29, 2023, Updated on : Sun Jan 29 2023 06:46:54 GMT+0000
Bank facilitates online generation of National Investment Numbers for ADX and DFM IPO subscriptions
Investors can generate NINs online via the Al Maryah Community Bank app to facilitate the process of IPO subscription in stock markets in ADX and DFM, instead of having to visit separate independent platforms.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Al Maryah Community Bank (Mbank), a UAE-based digital bank, has developed an innovative solution with which its customers can digitally create National Investment Numbers (NINs) to invest in Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and Dubai Financial Market (DFM) as well as self-subscribe to Initial Public Offerings (IPOs).


They can download Mbank's mobile application, start an account, and create their NIN, using a valid Emirates ID or UAE pass. It is not necessary to have a minimum balance and no fee is incurred.


This step is aimed at facilitating the process of IPO subscription in stock markets in both ADX and DFM. Investors can generate NINs online, instead of having to visit separate independent platforms.

1039 people loved this story

This is how 1115 is helping small businesses in the ecommerce space find their feet

With this partnership, Mbank aims to encourage investors to enter stock markets by offering safe digital solutions and advancing the IPO subscription process.


In 2022, as a subscriptions-receivng bank, Al Maryah Community Bank took part in a number of IPO listings, which created over 20% returns. It is expected to contribute majorly in the upcoming IPOs in 2023.

For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at [email protected]

Edited by Teja Lele

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

These founders launched gold savings app to help people save and invest easily

[YS Exclusive] Meet Aseem Ghavri, Ashneer Grover’s secret co-founder at Third Unicorn

Budget 2023: Fintech industry seeks RRR–Relief, Reform, and Regulatory easing

QWQER: How a new-age delivery platform became a crowd favourite in India

Daily Capsule
India leads G20's focus on startup agenda
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

US to start receiving H1B visa applications from March 1

Indian electronics manufacturing to cross Rs 1.28 lakh cr next fiscal: MoS IT

Go First to get Rs 210 Cr under govt's credit line guarantee scheme: CEO

Ola Electric launches Ola Care subscription plans

‘Be your own competitor; it’s the best way to grow’ – creative tips and artworks from the India Art Festival

Adani rules out changes in price, dates of FPO; confident of share sales going through