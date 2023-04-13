How Alibaba’s former regional CTO is helping transform logistics in MENA with iMile Delivery

When Rita Huang moved to the UAE, she realised there were a few things she needed from her home country of China. But there were some logistical challenges in getting these everyday items delivered to her, especially in last-mile delivery. She wondered if there were many others like her who had trouble getting products delivered from their home countries.

This set her thinking. As she studied the logistics market, Huang realised that this was a challenge across the world.

While there was a global e-commerce boom, and people around the world were becoming digitally savvy, there were huge gaps in global delivery such as last-mile delivery hassles, issues related to cash on delivery (COD), high costs, and delays.

This led Huang to start iMile Delivery in Dubai in 2017. She believed building a B2B ecommerce logistics platform was the key to the problems of global delivery.

Huang understood the importance of digitalisation and how technology can help solve these problems in the logistics sector. This understanding paved the way for iMile Delivery—a comprehensive logistics platform designed to simplify the delivery process for businesses.

“I saw an opportunity to connect Chinese sellers to the potential of high-growth emerging markets by providing better delivery solutions to local merchants,” says Huang.

Today, iMile Delivery works with sellers across the world.

With ten years of experience in technology, Huang had the skills required to solve the problems of the logistics sector with a fresh perspective, bringing value to the e-commerce and logistics communities.

Her stint with Huawei brought Huang to the MENA region. Later, she moved to Alibaba as the MENA region’s CTO, where she was responsible for building the first public cloud centre in Dubai.

1876 people loved this story With $359M funding in Q1 2023, Saudi Arabia beats UAE

End-to-end B2B platform

iMile’s end-to-end solution strives to help businesses of all sizes optimise their delivery operations. Its platform offers a range of features, including real-time tracking of orders and deliveries, customisable delivery options, and integration with e-commerce platforms.

The idea is to provide e-commerce businesses with a seamless, efficient and cost-effective logistics solution that's designed to help them grow and succeed in the competitive online marketplace, says Huang.

Initially, iMile Delivery focused on next-day delivery service for ecommerce companies. The company today offers different logistical solutions to both individuals and businesses— same-day, next-day, and scheduled deliveries—to meet the varying needs of customers.

Huang says the vision is to remove inefficiencies and provide exceptional delivery services to customers, with focus on speed, transparency and accuracy. The customisable delivery option gives businesses the control they need over their delivery process, she says.

The startup also aids sellers move from COD to accepting online payments.

The company leverages artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics to optimise its logistics operations and provide real-time tracking and visibility to customers.

“iMile's logistics platform works by seamlessly integrating with e-commerce platforms and providing a suite of services, including order management, inventory management, and delivery scheduling,” elaborates Huang.

The core services of iMile include first-mile pickup, line haul, last-mile delivery, warehousing, and other services—all these are integrated through its proprietary technology platform.

In addition to its logistics platform, iMile also offers a range of value-added services such as packaging, labelling and reverse logistics. These services help customers streamline their logistics operations and improve their overall supply chain efficiency, says Huang.

1076 people loved this story Booming music scene in MENA opens possibilities for regional artists

Growth and challenges

The logistics players in the region include Trukker, Trella, Transfix, and Convoy, and they are present in select countries in the competitive Middle Eastern market.

Huang says iMile Delivery differentiates itself from competitors by building “a strong reputation” through investments in marketing and branding.

Scaling its operations was another challenge due to unclear addresses. "But we implemented new technologies and processes and invested in employee training to overcome this obstacle,” says Huang.

The company’s tech team is based out of Hangzhou, China.

iMile Delivery follows a transactional fee structure, which means it charges clients based on the services they use. Its key clients include some of the largest e-commerce companies, retailers, and manufacturers globally.

The company has a team of over 1,500 people and over 5,000 drivers across 14 countries. In 2021, it raised $40 million at a valuation of $350 million. One of its biggest investments came from China's internet technology company ByteDance.

Future roadmap

The startup, which currently operates in GCC and MENA, looks to expand its logistics and transportation services both in the domestic and international markets. Internationally, it is eyeing markets such as Australia and Europe.

“We specifically plan to invest in technology to enhance our service offerings and streamline our operations. This includes implementing AI-powered solutions for route optimisation and real-time tracking, as well as developing a mobile app for customers to manage their shipments and access important data,” elaborates Huang.

iMile also plans to enter into partnerships and joint ventures with local logistics providers in key markets—to offer a seamless cross-border shipping experience for customers.

For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at

[email protected]



