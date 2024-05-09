Menu
Alike and DCT Abu Dhabi partner to launch Abu Dhabi Pass app

Users can book preferred experiences and access exclusive benefits, enhancing their travel journey in the Emirate through the Abu Dhabi Pass app.

Alike and DCT Abu Dhabi partner to launch Abu Dhabi Pass app

Thursday May 09, 2024,

2 min Read

Alike, a social travel marketplace, has launched the Abu Dhabi Pass app, a digital system exclusively for the Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi).

The app, unveiled during the Arabian Travel Mart 2024, offers a convenient and cost-effective way to explore the city's attractions. Users can book preferred experiences and access exclusive benefits, enhancing their travel journey in the Emirate, the company said in a statement.

The app is available for iOS and Android users and features over 75 of Abu Dhabi's top experiences, including cultural landmarks such as the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and the Louvre Abu Dhabi, as well as adventures such as Ferrari World Abu Dhabi.

It aims to simplify travel planning by offering essential services like local commutes, UAE visas, and travel SIM cards.

“We are thrilled to partner with DCT Abu Dhabi and support their visionary approach to create an immersive experience for all tourists visiting Abu Dhabi. The launch of the Abu Dhabi Pass app is a testament to our continued commitment to the travel space," said Ashish Sidhra, Co-Founder of Alike.

Dubai's SecureMyScholarship raises $550,000

"We look forward to witnessing Abu Dhabi visitors benefiting from the app by exploring the rich and diverse offerings of Abu Dhabi with convenience and value,” he added.

Alike is a social travel marketplace that connects global travellers and travel content creators through a D2C platform. It allows travellers to discover unique experiences, plan trips using Alike's trip planner, and book experiences on the same platform.


Edited by Suman Singh

