Indian sustainable brand Ammarzo Fashion to expand to UAE

By Pooja Rajkumari
December 10, 2022, Updated on : Sat Dec 10 2022 12:07:48 GMT+0000
Indian sustainable brand Ammarzo Fashion to expand to UAE
The ecommerce brand is also looking to enter the retail market in India and UAE.
Indian sustainable ecommerce brand Ammarzo is expanding into the UAE. It is also looking to enter the retail market in UAE and India.


The brand, which raised an angel investment by joining hands with Safexpay's founder, Ravi Gupta, aims to offer "premium quality" apparel at "affordable" prices.

1449 people loved this story

This Delhi-based health travel startup is building a base in the Middle East


Ammarzo was founded by Bollywood actress and animal activist Chahatt Khanna in 2020. Initially, the company sold only women's clothing before launching its men's range in 2022.


The company said, in a statement, that it supports skill development and education of women. Women make up around 80% of the brand's workforce. The Ammarzo Foundation donates 10% of its profits to organisations that support the welfare of children and animals, said the statement.

1633 people loved this story

Sustainable accessories brand Veganologie wants to make a dent in the $3T fashion industry

