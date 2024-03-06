Menu
Aramco Digital, LTIMindtree partner to launch IT services firm in Saudi Arabia

The joint venture will be formed under the Aramco Namaat Industrial Investments Scheme.

Gulf YourStory83 Stories
Aramco Digital, LTIMindtree partner to launch IT services firm in Saudi Arabia

Wednesday March 06, 2024,

2 min Read

Aramco Digital, the digital subsidiary of petroleum and gas company Aramco, and LTIMindtree, a global technology consulting firm, have signed a shareholders' agreement to establish an IT services company in Saudi Arabia.

The collaboration aims to support Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 by creating skilled job opportunities and enabling innovation in digital services and Industry 4.0 integration.

The joint venture will be formed under the Aramco Namaat Industrial Investments Scheme.

“This is a pivotal partnership effort to leverage the power of digital transformation and unlock unprecedented opportunities for innovation and sustainability in the region. The joint venture aims to foster the localisation of the IT services vital sector, create valuable jobs, and pave the way for a brighter future in the Kingdom,” said Nabil Al Nuaim, Aramco Senior Vice President of Digital and Information Technology and a Board Member of Aramco Digital.

LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company. The company has over 700 clients and employs over 82,000 professionals in 30 countries.

Zoho commits Rs 1,100 Cr investment to fuel digital infrastructure in Saudi

“We are pleased to have been selected as the trusted partner for the joint venture. KSA and MENA are amongst the fastest-growing regions globally in the adoption of new technologies. We are committed to delivering new technology-led growth to the region," said Sudhir Chaturvedi, President and Executive Board Member, LTIMindtree.


"With Aramco Digital, we will bring our global capabilities and expertise and leverage new technologies to deliver digital transformation suitable for giga projects, the government sector, high-growth industries, energy, manufacturing, and the financial services sector," he added.   


Edited by Kanishk Singh

