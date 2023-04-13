Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Startup Stories

Yango Deli Tech partners with Saudi's Nana to level up MENA e-grocery market

Yango Deli has partnered with Saudi Arabia's online grocery and commodities delivery platform for future expansion plans.

Sindhu Kashyaap4237 Stories
Yango Deli Tech partners with Saudi's Nana to level up MENA e-grocery market

Thursday April 13, 2023,

2 min Read

A UAE-based tech company, ﻿Yango Deli Tech﻿, which provides technology and expertise to retailers has partnered with Nana, the Saudi Arabia online grocery and commodities delivery platform. Nana will implement Yango's technologies into its current operations in the kingdom, as per an agreement.

With this partnership, Nana aims to have improved unit economics, and also enhance the client experience, apart besides supporting Yango's expansion into new markets. The two startups had a pilot project at one of Nana's dark stores earlier this year, according to a statement.

The test from the pilot showed that the delivery platform could cut down the average missing items per day by 97%. This is done by implementing a Warehouse Management System that enables almost 100% stock accuracy.

Max Avtukhov, CEO, Yango Deli Tech, said the team is partnering with Nana to focus on making high-tech e-grocery a reality for consumers in Saudi Arabia and other MENA markets. Also, the purpose-built dark store picker app also helped reduce the time needed for preparing an order by 35%. This was done through the implementation of smart-in-store routing as each stock keeping unit (SKU) is assigned to a specific shelf. At the moment, the partnership is working at full capacity across all planned stores.

Sami Alhelwah, Co-founder and CEO, Nana explained one of the major pain points of the retail sector is operational efficiency. Yango Deli Tech provides smart solutions to improve the operational efficiency of e-grocery businesses.

For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Apple's iOS 17 Update: New Control Center & Device Compatibility

Join AWS fireside chat with Vedantu founders to know how Indian edtechs are revolutionising academics globally

G.O.A.T Brands Labs acquires lifestyle brand Chumbak

20 powerful quotes by Reid Hoffman, the former COO of Paypal and the man behind LinkedIn

Daily Capsule
PhonePe﻿ raises another $100 million
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Boost Your Productivity: Microsoft Word Tips & Tricks

AI Terminologies 101: Understanding the Basics of Machine Learning

Starting a Business? Don't Make These 7 Common Mistakes

Rupee trade arrangement to help cut transactions cost: Minister Piyush Goyal