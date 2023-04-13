A UAE-based tech company, ﻿Yango Deli Tech﻿, which provides technology and expertise to retailers has partnered with Nana, the Saudi Arabia online grocery and commodities delivery platform. Nana will implement Yango's technologies into its current operations in the kingdom, as per an agreement.

With this partnership, Nana aims to have improved unit economics, and also enhance the client experience, apart besides supporting Yango's expansion into new markets. The two startups had a pilot project at one of Nana's dark stores earlier this year, according to a statement.

The test from the pilot showed that the delivery platform could cut down the average missing items per day by 97%. This is done by implementing a Warehouse Management System that enables almost 100% stock accuracy.

Max Avtukhov, CEO, Yango Deli Tech, said the team is partnering with Nana to focus on making high-tech e-grocery a reality for consumers in Saudi Arabia and other MENA markets. Also, the purpose-built dark store picker app also helped reduce the time needed for preparing an order by 35%. This was done through the implementation of smart-in-store routing as each stock keeping unit (SKU) is assigned to a specific shelf. At the moment, the partnership is working at full capacity across all planned stores.

Sami Alhelwah, Co-founder and CEO, Nana explained one of the major pain points of the retail sector is operational efficiency. Yango Deli Tech provides smart solutions to improve the operational efficiency of e-grocery businesses.

