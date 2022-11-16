Menu
Assure Clinic announces business expansion plans into GCC region starting with Dubai

By Pooja Rajkumari
November 16, 2022, Updated on : Wed Nov 16 2022 13:57:41 GMT+0000
Assure Clinic announces business expansion plans into GCC region starting with Dubai
The clinic will offer hair restoration and skin services across the Gulf region, and launch new products and a dedicated app.
Hair restoration and skin service provider Assure Clinic has announced plans to expand its footprint through a network of centres in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, a press note from the company read.


Starting with the launch of its first international centre in Dubai in 2022, an entity is being set up to drive the new business is set to give people in the GCC region an opportunity to avail of the very best in hair and skin treatment. 

Indian startups should see UAE as "natural springboard," says UAE minister for AI


Assure Clinic’s foray into the GCC region is being done in partnership with Fiducia Capital Founding Partner Satish Subbiah with an investment approval of up to $6 million spread over several tranches. As a part of the expansion plans, it will establish a network of six to eight centres offering hair restoration and skin services over a period of one to two years. Besides Dubai, these centres will be spread across the GCC in Abu Dhabi, Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain, among others. 


Besides consolidating its expansion plans, Assure Clinic will also launch specialised products in India along with a mobile App that will offer a higher reach to clients interested in availing their services.


Founded in 2016, Assure Clinic is helmed by its founders Dr Abhishek Pilani and Dr Priyanka D Pilani. It operates 13 outlets across Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Indore, Raipur, Surat, Jaipur, Vadodara, and Lucknow. A privileged centre is also set to open in Andheri over the next few weeks. 

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

