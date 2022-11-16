Menu
Indian startups should see UAE as "natural springboard," says UAE minister for AI

By Pooja Rajkumari
November 16, 2022, Updated on : Wed Nov 16 2022 14:12:30 GMT+0000
Indian startups should see UAE as "natural springboard," says UAE minister for AI
At the 25th Bengaluru Tech Summit held in Palace Grounds, Bengaluru, UAE Minister for Artificial Intelligence, Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, expressed his optimism towards startups in India and the UAE.
Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, the Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence in the United Arab Emirates, expressed his optimism about the Indian startup ecosystem at the inaugural session of the 25th Bengaluru Tech Summit being held at Palace Grounds, Bengaluru.


"India is not just the past and the present, but India is also the future. The future is going to have an Indian fingerprint for everyone, everywhere," the minister said.

Commending the openness of Indians to collaborate and create a better future, Omar bin Sultan Al Olama added that Indians are reshaping and leading technological innovations, education, finance, and many other sectors across the world.

"One of the main reasons why we are making such a bold statement like this is the fact that today, if you want to see the future of having a connected and enabled society, all you have to look is at India. Look at the Indian stack, UPI," Omar bin Sultan Al Olama said.
The minister also urged the audience to deliberate about new ideas that can be migrated globally. He asked Indian innovators to look at the UAE as a "natural springboard" for startups in the Middle East and African regions.


"We know that the startups in Bengaluru look at the UAE as the natural hub for Africa, but the startups in the UAE naturally look at India to expand and be more enabled," he concluded.


(The article was updated to change the headline.)

Edited by Kanishk Singh

