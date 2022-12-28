Menu
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) partners with Toronto-based startup incubator The DMZ

By Nikita Bameta
December 28, 2022, Updated on : Wed Dec 28 2022 11:29:41 GMT+0000
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (﻿Sheraa Sharjah﻿) has partnered with The DMZ, a startup incubator based at Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU). The collaboration is aimed at empowering 15 startups from the Emirates to The DMZ-led soft-landing program.


Earlier this year, during a visit to begin work with Sheraa, The DMZ had discussed capacity-building strategies that would support Sharjah’s emerging entrepreneurial ecosystem, a statement posted by Zawya read.


Sheraa’s startup community will gain access to The DMZ’s on-demand learning platform Launchpad—a programme designed to support early-stage entrepreneurs in developing foundational business skills.


a total of 15 Sheraa startups that were selected at the annual Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF)held on 17 and 18 December 2022will join the DMZ’s 2-week program at Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ). Here, they will learn about scaling operations utilised in North America, the statement read.


The selected startups will also have access to The DMZ’s global network to explore new markets.


For any press-related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at gulf@yourstory.com.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

