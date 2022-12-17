beIN sports to stream FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final for free

beIN Media Group plans to air the upcoming final of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 for free.





The final match of the tournament between Argentina and France is scheduled on December 18, 2022. It will be broadcasted live on beIN SPORTS’ free-to-air channel. Viewers will also be able to stream it free of charge on its official YouTube channel.





As the official broadcaster in 24 countries across MENA, beIN has been showcasing the tournament to the world this past month, with more than 5 billion accumulated views since the FIFA World Cup 2022 kicked off on November 20, said a press release shared by Zawya.





Ahead of the 18:00 final match kick-off in the Lusail stadium, Arabic coverage will start at 08:00 MECCA on beIN SPORTS’ free-to-air channel, beIN SPORTS MAX 1, and beIN SPORTS’ YouTube channel.





The English live coverage will start at 11:00 MECCA on beIN SPORTS MAX 3 with the World Cup Daily, followed by a countdown show from 13:00 to 15:45 MECCA.





The commentary on the final match will start at 16:00 and will run until 21:45, in Spanish and English.





French live coverage will start at 10:00 MECCA on beIN SPORTS MAX 5, with the live pre-match show beginning at 15:30 MECCA from Lusail Stadium.





Final match commentary will start from 16:00 until 22:30, with Sunday’s coverage concluding with a post-match show.

