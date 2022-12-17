Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

beIN sports to stream FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final for free

By Nikita Bameta
December 17, 2022, Updated on : Sat Dec 17 2022 05:58:47 GMT+0000
beIN sports to stream FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final for free
The final match of the tournament will be broadcasted live on beIN SPORTS’ free-to-air channel, beIN SPORTS MAX 1, and its official YouTube channel.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

beIN Media Group plans to air the upcoming final of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 for free.


The final match of the tournament between Argentina and France is scheduled on December 18, 2022. It will be broadcasted live on beIN SPORTS’ free-to-air channel. Viewers will also be able to stream it free of charge on its official YouTube channel.


As the official broadcaster in 24 countries across MENA, beIN has been showcasing the tournament to the world this past month, with more than 5 billion accumulated views since the FIFA World Cup 2022 kicked off on November 20, said a press release shared by Zawya.


Ahead of the 18:00 final match kick-off in the Lusail stadium, Arabic coverage will start at 08:00 MECCA on beIN SPORTS’ free-to-air channel, beIN SPORTS MAX 1, and beIN SPORTS’ YouTube channel.


The English live coverage will start at 11:00 MECCA on beIN SPORTS MAX 3 with the World Cup Daily, followed by a countdown show from 13:00 to 15:45 MECCA.


The commentary on the final match will start at 16:00 and will run until 21:45, in Spanish and English.


French live coverage will start at 10:00 MECCA on beIN SPORTS MAX 5, with the live pre-match show beginning at 15:30 MECCA from Lusail Stadium.


Final match commentary will start from 16:00 until 22:30, with Sunday’s coverage concluding with a post-match show.

For any press-related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at gulf@yourstory.com.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

ONDC to make its first Tier II city launch next week

How Upriver helps brands stand out on ecommerce marketplaces

Zerodha warns revenue, profitability will be hit from FY 2023-24

Seasoned Entrepreneur, Manmohan Agarwal, Explains What He Is DoingRight at Yebhi.com

Daily Capsule
The Way of Water
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

ONDC to make its first Tier II city launch next week

GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, doubles limit for launching prosecution to Rs 2 Cr

KFintech collects Rs 675 Cr from anchor investors

Koo's Twitter handle suspended; 'How much more control does the guy need,' asks founder

Deadline for public consultation on Digital Data Protection pushed to Jan 2

How Upriver helps brands stand out on ecommerce marketplaces