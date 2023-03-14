Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Beta Lab launches in Saudi Arabia to promote homegrown deep tech startups

By Pooja Rajkumari
March 14, 2023, Updated on : Tue Mar 14 2023 12:44:48 GMT+0000
Beta Lab launches in Saudi Arabia to promote homegrown deep tech startups
Beta Labs aims to attract startups, global talent, and founders to Riyadh, and work on the country's strategy to become a regional hub for global talent and foster the local potential with a homegrown launchpad.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Beta Labs, a venture capital and co-creation studio for deep tech startups, has launched in Saudi Arabia, in partnership with the Saudi Ministry of Investment, KBW Ventures, Future Investment Initiative Institute (FII), and other global partners.

The studio aims to attract startups, global talent, and founders to Riyadh, and work on the country's strategy to become a regional hub for global talent and foster the local potential with a homegrown launchpad.

As per Fast Company Middle East, the studio is open for early-stage startups till pre-Series A.

This new studio will provide a range of services, including capital, product development, and business development, among others, which will help entrepreneurs turn their innovative ideas into successful businesses, a statement shared by Wamda said.

"We are excited to launch Beta Lab and to play a role in shaping the future of the startup ecosystem in Saudi and the region,” said Abdulrahman Alolayan, CEO of Beta Lab.

“Deep tech has the potential to change the world in countless ways, and we believe that by providing the resources and support that these startups need, we can help them achieve their full potential,” he added. 

A team of experienced professionals will help each startup to navigate the unique challenges of the startup lifecycle. Startups and entrepreneurs from across the world can apply to be a part of the studio. The applications will be open till the end of July for founders to showcase their startups.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Google Brings Generative AI to Developers and Google Workspace

A Game-Changer in B2B Express Commerce: Marjins Wholesale

What happened with Silicon Valley Bank?

ASCI issues draft advertising guidelines for education sector; invites public consultation

Daily Capsule
SVB contagion spreads
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

OpenAI Unveils GPT-4: A Creative and Collaborative Language Model with 25,000 Word Capacity

Salesforce’s AI solution for Air India to improve customer experience

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reveals 10,000 job cuts in a second round of layoffs

Jumbotail secures Rs 75 Cr in debt round led by Alteria, Innoven Capital