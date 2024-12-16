SanchiConnect, YourNest Venture Capital to pump Rs 48 Cr in 8 deeptech startups

Deeptech enablement network SanchiConnect has partnered with YourNest Venture Capital to invest Rs 48 crore in eight startups under its Velocity Accelerator Programme.

The company said this initiative marks the largest deeptech funding cohort of 2024.

The seven-month-long programme had received 1,280 applications from 23 states and six union territories, the company said in a statement. The selected startups were chosen for “their disruptive potential across various sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, agriculture, healthcare, enterprise solutions, and artificial intelligence,” it added.

The selected startups include Induz, which leverages AI tools to automate and unify large-scale enterprise data; LeanWorx offers cloud-based productivity monitoring systems for the manufacturing sector; Think Metal has developed a compact, cost-effective 3D metal printer and claims it delivers 10X faster production at half the cost; Presage Insights uses advanced AI for predictive analytics to improve decision-making across industries; Superfone is an app-based business phone number platform for SMBs, integrating telephony with business software; and CargoFL, which employs AI-powered logistics solutions to optimise supply chains and improve operational efficiency.

In addition to the funding, the Velocity Accelerator Programme offers startups expert mentorship, go-to-market strategies, and access to industry leaders.

“Our role extends beyond funding; we leverage our business expertise and program management capabilities to provide VCs and investors with the tools, insights, and support needed to identify and nurture potential early jewels,” said Dr Sunil K Shekhawat, Founder and CEO, SanchiConnect.

Also Read Antler expands India portfolio with 30 startups in 2024

It also has a four-day immersive bootcamp at IIT Kanpur’s Noida Campus which includes workshops on branding, leadership, and team-building; with cultural activities and fireside chats that foster both professional and personal growth, the company said.

The programme aims to equip startups with the necessary tools and insights to overcome challenges, scale effectively, and seize global opportunities.

“Programmes like Velocity are instrumental in unlocking India’s deeptech potential. The diversity of this cohort, backed by SanchiConnect’s technological support, exemplifies how collaboration can drive scalable, real-world solutions,” said Sunil Goyal, Managing Director of YourNest Venture Capital.