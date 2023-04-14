Beyon Connect, B2Brouter to launch e-invoicing platform in MENA

Beyon Connect, part of the Beyon Group and provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms and IT solutions, has entered into a strategic partnership with B2Brouter, a global player in the e-invoicing market.

The collaboration is aimed at providing an e-invoicing platform and technology services to small and medium-sized companies (SMEs) in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

In the coming months, the two entities will launch 'OneExpress' platform to offer e-invoicing tech and support services to businesses, according to a press statement shared by Zawya.

The platform will be a secure e-invoicing portal that will facilitate business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-government (B2G) transmission of standardised e-documents. It aims to enable users to issue and receive electronic invoices, orders, payments, and tax clearance.

This step is expected to aid organisations in complying with regulations, optimising their invoicing processes, as well as reducing costs.

"The potential synergy between OneExpress and our trusted OneID and OneBox platforms will allow secure communication of critical eDocuments with verified entities," said Christian Rasmussen, CEO, Beyon Connect.

Present across Europe and Asia, B2Brouter has over 150,000 customers. Its e-invoicing solutions help businesses streamline their invoicing and ecommerce processes.

Launched in 2022, Beyon Connect delivers novel technologies, SaaS platforms, and advanced IT solutions to the public and private sectors in the MENA region.





