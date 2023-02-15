Biban 2023: Saudi Arabia’s flagship SME forum envisions the region as global tech hub

Biban 2023, one of Saudi Arabia's largest startup SME and entrepreneurship conference, is set to be held at Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Center between March 9 and March 13, 2023.

The event is organised by Monsha’at, General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises in Saudi Arabia, and will have over more than 350 speakers and an anticipated 105,000 attendees from the Kingdom and abroad.

The theme for Biban 2023 will be—'Attract-Connect-Achieve', with a focus on collaboration within the SME ecosystem. The aim of the conference is to achieve tangible outcomes through the sharing of knowledge, skills, and resources. The event will have key focus areas on themes of startups, innovation, growth, and funding where businesses and entrepreneurs can seek guidance for their growth journey.

Biban will also host the final round of the Entrepreneurship World Cup (EWC)—the first and largest competition of its kind—which is expected to see entrepreneurs from over 200 countries competing for cash prizes worth over $1 million.

The event is a part of the Kingdom's economic and social reforms implemented under the Vision 2030 strategy to transform Saudi Arabia into a global hotspot for SMEs, entrepreneurship, and business innovation.

Saudi Arabia was ranked first in the ‘ease of starting a business’ category of the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor report for 2021/2022, and the transaction value in the Kingdom’s fintech sector alone is set to grow by 100% between 2021 and 2025.





