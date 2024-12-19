What keeps a startup thriving for a decade in the cutthroat world of fintech? For Razorpay, it’s not just about groundbreaking innovation, industry disruption, or revenue, it’s about the magic that happens when passion, vision, and friendship collide. A decade ago in 2014, two young men from Jaipur, Harshil Mathur, and Shashank Kumar along with their friends from college and school embarked on a journey that would transform how businesses accept online payments in India.The Founding Team (beyond Founders) included Sagar Saxena, Ayush Bansal, Shashank Mehta, Chetty Arun, Rishav Kumar, Pranav Gupta and Abhay Rana (Nemo).

Today, Razorpay is a global name, powering millions of businesses with its robust financial solutions including 80 of India’s 100 unicorns, and achieved an annualized Total Payment Volume (TPV) of $180 Bn. The firm has established itself as the market leader in digital payment processing, driving innovation and growth at scale.

Recently, in an exclusive chat with the founding team, we caught up with Ayush Bansal, VP & GM of RazorpayX, Sagar Saxena, VP, of Account Management, and Anuradha Bharat (First and Former Head of HR) as they walked us through the laughs, the lessons, and the legacy of building Razorpay.

Q1: Let’s start at the beginning. How did each of you become a part of Razorpay?

Anuradha: Honestly, it was a goosebumps moment. Nine years ago, a recruiter reached out about a startup. Back then, I didn’t even know what a payment gateway was! My first meeting with Ayush and Shashank Mehta was hilarious. I was, dressed in corporate formals, meeting these boys in pajamas and flip-flops. But their vision blew me away. It wasn’t about roles or responsibilities but about creating something groundbreaking. By the end of the day, I called my husband and said, “Looks like I’ve joined Razorpay.”

Ayush: I’ve known Harshil since my school days, and when he started this crazy idea called Razorpay, I wanted to help, even if it was just hiring interns. One thing led to another, and soon I was pitching Razorpay as a payment gateway to businesses, hiring folks, managing operations, and more. It was all hands on deck from the start.

Sagar: My story’s a little unconventional. I joined unofficially even before we had a structured team. It started with weekend trips to Jaipur, and brainstorming business ideas. I didn’t think twice when Harshil and Shashank (our co-founders) said, “Why

not just join us?” The early days were wild pitching to businesses, developing plugins, and managing operations; all in one go!

Founding team when they launched first office in Bangalore

Q2: Those early days must have been intense. What’s one unforgettable challenge you faced?

Ayush: Oh, the “Great Payment Gateway Shutdown.” Two weeks after I joined in 2014, our partner bank pulled out. We had hundreds of merchants furious with us. Customers called to yell at us, and we’d take turns handling the complaints passing calls between team members until they all calmed down. But we never gave up. It took us four months to get the payment gateway back online. What floored us was how many merchants returned, saying, “We’re coming back because you didn’t stop taking our calls.”

Sagar: Yes! I remember one merchant called us 25 times! The guy practically knew all our team’s names. But when we finally fixed everything, his loyalty became unshakable. For me, it was a huge lesson in perseverance.

Anuradha: For me, the challenge was adjusting to startup life. Coming from 12 years of corporate experience, it was surreal. There was no structure - no policies, not even an office. How do you function in a setup like that, right? The team worked from a bachelor pad, coding and strategizing into the night. I had to unlearn so much while figuring out how to build HR practices that matched Razorpay’s unique energy.

Left: Harshil Mathur & Right: Shashank Kumar

Q3: Anuradha, you were nicknamed “Mother of Razorpay.” What’s the story there?

Ayush: (Laughs) Anu was the antidote to our chaos, I mean that most respectfully and positively. Imagine ten boys in shorts interviewing candidates while she showed up in elegant formals. She taught us professionalism, everything from how to conduct interviews to creating HR policies. We went from a bunch of boys to grown-ups, thanks to her.

Anuradha: It’s true! I had to bring some order. I’d scold them for showing up to interviews in gym shorts. But deep down, I loved their madness. They brought out my playful side and I brought out their disciplined side. It’s a balance that worked beautifully.

Founding team when Razorpay was getting started

Q4: Razorpay has grown exponentially today and how! How did you maintain your bond as the founding team?

Sagar: One of the ways we bonded was through the late-night problem-solving sessions. We worked in shifts around the clock. Harshil would work till 5 a.m., I’d pick up from there, and Ayush would take the early morning shift. We built a rhythm where someone was always available for our customers. It felt like running a 24/7 relay race!

Ayush: Agreed. There’s something about sharing the highs and lows that bonds you for life. Like the time we had to buy the domain “Tazorpay.com” because a bank kept misspelling our name in emails. We laughed so hard while fixing it, and to date we laugh at it, it never gets old!

Anuradha: For me, it’s mutual respect. Even when we argued, it was never personal. We were all in it for the same dream. And we had fun! Whether it was celebrating a big win or just cracking jokes after a long day, laughter was always at the heart of Razorpay.

Razorpay Team

Q5: What’s the most valuable lesson you’ve learned from each other?

Anuradha: From Ayush, I learned the art of empathy and commitment to customers. He’s the guy who’d take merchant calls even on his wedding day! From Sagar, it’s his persistence, he never gives up. And from both, I’ve learned to dream big while staying grounded.

Sagar: Anu taught us how to care deeply about people. Her small gestures, like remembering team birthdays, shaped Razorpay’s culture. Ayush showed me how to handle pressure with humor, he’s the king of sarcastic one-liners.

Ayush: Sagar’s attention to detail is unmatched. Anu, on the other hand, taught us to value the human side of work. Together, they’ve made me a better person.

Q6: What excites you most about Razorpay’s future?

Ayush: We’ve only scratched the surface of what’s possible. I see us expanding globally, becoming the go-to platform for money movement. But more than revenue, I’m excited about building a legacy of leaders who inspire others.

Sagar: I agree. I want Razorpay to be India’s version of the “PayPal Mafia”, a launchpad for incredible talent and ideas. It’s not just about payments; it’s about empowering people.

Anuradha: For me, it’s continuing to prioritize people. Razorpay should always be a place where employees feel valued and inspired. That’s the secret sauce behind everything we’ve achieved.

Q7: Finally, what advice would you give to aspiring founders?

Anuradha: Always do the right thing, even if it’s hard. Build a culture of trust and empathy from day one. Success will follow.

Sagar: Listen to your customers. Understand their needs before you build anything. And never underestimate the power of your team.

Ayush: Have fun! Startups are tough, but they’re also exhilarating. Surround yourself with people who believe in your vision, and enjoy the ride.

From the chaos of their early days to becoming a fintech powerhouse, the Razorpay founding team’s journey is a testament to teamwork, resilience, and the magic of shared dreams. Here’s to the next decade of innovation and impact!