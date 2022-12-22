Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

About 44% MENA CEOs expect industry conditions to worsen in 2023: Report

By Pooja Rajkumari
December 22, 2022, Updated on : Thu Dec 22 2022 12:45:06 GMT+0000
About 44% MENA CEOs expect industry conditions to worsen in 2023: Report
Teneo survey offers insight into steps corporate leaders are taking in the face of disruptive forces, including economic conditions, geopolitics, ESG, talent, and innovation.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Around 44% of the CEOS in MENA and Asia regions are expecting the economy and industry conditions—both globally and domestically—to worsen over the next months in 2023.


About 11% of CEOs in the region believe the forecast for global and domestic economies, availability to finance, industry conditions, and customer demand would deteriorate significantly, according to a report by global consulting firm Teneo.


It suggested that an uncertain macroeconomic outlook and deglobalisation are among the top issues on the minds of the participants as they plan for 2023.

Image: Shutterstock

Image: Shutterstock

1238 people loved this story

These two healthtech startups in the UAE received most funding in 2022

CEOs in the region indicated they are bracing for further changes in capital markets, technology, and geopolitics in the next year.

Globally, top executives indicated a tendency to combine environmental, social, and corporate governance concerns with the core business, with the majority indicating that this would be their primary focus.

This trend is sharpest in the MENA region where 80% of CEOs plan to achieve a balance, compared to 20% who would prioritise core business, the report indicated.


The report is based on a survey of more than 300 CEOs of global public companies and institutional investors to gauge their perspective on a range of issues—from global macroeconomic outlook to innovation and emerging technologies, deglobalisation and its knock-on effects, ESG, and talent.


It is compiled with the intention to help businesses understand the market expectation, highlight areas that investors want businesses to focus on, and better prepare for the immediate and longer term.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

BYJU'S, MPL want to terminate sponsorship deal with BCCI

Renewable energy sector to boom with likely investments of over $25B in 2023

Agri consumer brand Eggoz raises $8.8M led by IvyCap Ventures

PhysicsWallah buys S Chand’s stake in iNeuron for Rs 14 Cr

Daily Capsule
India needs better EV policies
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Schneider Electric to invest Rs 425 cr on smart factory in Bengaluru

Renewable energy sector to boom with likely investments of over $25B in 2023

Bengaluru signs deal with Tata unit for 921 electric buses

iRasus, Codebuddy raise early-stage funds

PhysicsWallah buys S Chand’s stake in iNeuron for Rs 14 Cr

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (December 22, 2022)