Collatree raises pre-series A funding from business leaders in Saudi Arabia for its Thrasio model

Software services provider Collatree has raised undisclosed funding in a pre-series A round from business leaders in Saudi Arabia. A press note by the company has stated that with this funding, the company will expand its presence in Saudi Arabia.





﻿Speaking about why Saudi Arabia has become important for Collatree, Manu Ganga, Co-founder and Chief Growth Advisor of Collatree said, “Saudi Arabia is aiming to grow its digital and software front by 2030. There has been a lot of support from the government as well, which became the main reason for us to expand to Saudi. As for clientele, while our primary focus has been major corporations and government projects in Saudi, we have also identified some start-ups based out of Saudi.”





The note added when businesses were struggling during the pandemic, seven startups from Calicut joined forces using a Thrasio model and started Collatree. The aim is to curate the best software to help companies save time and money. The company added Collatree has crossed $1 million in sales.





The companies of Collatree are:





a. Networth Software Solutions - For Software and Web development

b. Glaube Technologies- Logistics solutions

c. Growth Associates - Digital Marketing and Growth

d. Zinfog- Software and Web Development

e. Capio - Brand Solutions

f. Armino Technologies - IoT and software development

g. Odox - Odoo services





The company has two offices in Saudi—Riyadh and Jeddah. The company now aims at expanding its presence across other GCC region in countries like UAE, Bahrain and Kuwait.