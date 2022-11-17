Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Collatree raises pre-series A funding from business leaders in Saudi Arabia for its Thrasio model

By Sindhu Kashyaap
November 17, 2022, Updated on : Thu Nov 17 2022 12:29:04 GMT+0000
Collatree raises pre-series A funding from business leaders in Saudi Arabia for its Thrasio model
Software services provider Collatree has raised an undisclosed amount in pre-series A funding from business leaders in Saudi Arabia. With the fresh capital, the company expects to expand business in the Kingdom.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Software services provider Collatree has raised undisclosed funding in a pre-series A round from business leaders in Saudi Arabia. A press note by the company has stated that with this funding, the company will expand its presence in Saudi Arabia.


﻿Speaking about why Saudi Arabia has become important for Collatree, Manu Ganga, Co-founder and Chief Growth Advisor of Collatree said, “Saudi Arabia is aiming to grow its digital and software front by 2030. There has been a lot of support from the government as well, which became the main reason for us to expand to Saudi. As for clientele, while our primary focus has been major corporations and government projects in Saudi, we have also identified some start-ups based out of Saudi.”


The note added when businesses were struggling during the pandemic, seven startups from Calicut joined forces using a Thrasio model and started Collatree. The aim is to curate the best software to help companies save time and money. The company added Collatree has crossed $1 million in sales.


The companies of Collatree are:


a. Networth Software Solutions - For Software and Web development

b. Glaube Technologies- Logistics solutions

c. Growth Associates - Digital Marketing and Growth

d. Zinfog- Software and Web Development

e. Capio - Brand Solutions

f. Armino Technologies - IoT and software development

g. Odox - Odoo services


The company has two offices in Saudi—Riyadh and Jeddah. The company now aims at expanding its presence across other GCC region in countries like UAE, Bahrain and Kuwait.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Adopt flexible usage-based consumption solutions for elastic capacity and cost efficiency

How Jothish Kumar led Luker India to the top with the mantra ‘Why Not?’

Meta appoints Sandhya Devanathan as India head

Apply for Accel’s ‘Decoding Marketplaces’ Startup Hunt before November 22, 2022

Daily Capsule
Hail an EV for your daily commute
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Apply for Accel’s ‘Decoding Marketplaces’ Startup Hunt before November 22, 2022

Non-metro shoppers powered festive sales for 2022: Redseer report

Paytm's share price drops 10% as lock-in period for investors ends

[Funding roundup] NeuralGarage, Collatree, Fixigo raise early-stage funds

Platform to enable collaboration across R&D ecosystem launched at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2022

Still waters run deeptech: Why India should bet heavily on its deeptech startup ecosystem