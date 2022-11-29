Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Abu Dhabi's FSRA launches initiative to help firms develop AI solutions for compliance

By Nikita Bameta
November 29, 2022, Updated on : Tue Nov 29 2022 13:49:39 GMT+0000
Abu Dhabi's FSRA launches initiative to help firms develop AI solutions for compliance
Through this industry specialists, companies and the data science community have access to models, data and research to create AI-enabled tools.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of Abu Dhabi Global Market has launched an initiative that will help firms operating in the region to come up with their own Artificial Intelligence-based solutions for regulatory compliance.


The Open Regulation (OpenReg) initiative, as it's called, provides a “training ground” where industry specialists, RegTech companies and the data science community have access to FSRA’s AI models, data and research.


What is the OpenReg initiative?

OpenReg lays out the regulatory context required by firms to develop their own AI solutions. Building on the foundation of FSRA’s previous project Digital Regulation, it provides interested stakeholders the ability to engage with FSRA directly.


This initiative is hosted in the ADGM GitHub repository.


The FSRA and the Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) are working together to leverage OpenReg and the university’s AI expertise to accelerate the adoption of AI in financial regulation. 


Without this initiative, automating regulatory compliance was difficult as it's highly cognitive and contextual. Inadequate information or misinterpretation of a rule could result in inappropriate business decisions, improper risk management and control, or possible regulatory breaches. 


As a result, several firms were finding it difficult to deploy AI in regulatory compliance and instead turn to in-house or outsourced specialists who manually carry out these processes, says the statement.


"This is the first time a regulator has tried to provide regulatory context in the form of machine-readable regulations and AI models," said Emmanuel Givanakis, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the ADGM FSRA.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How payments is playing an important role in the ecommerce growth story

Fintech unicron CRED to acquire SaaS startup CreditVidya

"No BharatPe without me," says Ashneer Grover as CTO, CPO lending and consumer quit

How technology and data science can revolutionise India’s agriculture sector

Daily Capsule
Urban Company grants stock options to 500 service partners; Accel announces Atoms' second cohort
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

CBREX, Intugine, Prodo, Suwasthi, TRST Score, Fibroheal raise funding

Uber launches tech-led safety features, strengthens customer support

Keenness to learn, explore and collaborate is key to accelerate your career, say experts

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (November 29, 2022)

How digital solutions are making traveling easier and more convenient

PMF 101: What makes the right product? Abhishek Gupta of Clevertap shares nuggets

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter