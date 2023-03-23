Dubai Chamber of Commerce exceeds number of target business groups

Dubai Chamber of Commerce has launched 29 new business groups, exceeding its target of establishing more than 100 business groups by March.

The current number of business groups stands at 105, as per a statement shared on Zawya.

These businesses would focus on improving Dubai's business environment, said Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers.

These business groups comprise of industries in sectors like leather and footwear, cosmetics, mobile phones, perfumes, hygiene, sports equipment and accessories, recycling, tobacco traders, coffee, media and public relations, and more.

The groups give sector stakeholders a platform for discussion. They will also aid in making Dubai a favourable business environment.

Founded in 1965, the Dubai Chamber of Commerce is among the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers.





