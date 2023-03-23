Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Just In

Dubai Chamber of Commerce exceeds number of target business groups

The current number of business groups stands at 105.

Pooja Rajkumari382 Stories
Dubai Chamber of Commerce exceeds number of target business groups

Thursday March 23, 2023,

1 min Read

Dubai Chamber of Commerce has launched 29 new business groups, exceeding its target of establishing more than 100 business groups by March.

The current number of business groups stands at 105, as per a statement shared on Zawya.

These businesses would focus on improving Dubai's business environment, said Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers.

1954 people loved this story

Regional Labs launches in Bahrain, to connect GCC tech talent with Israeli tech companies

These business groups comprise of industries in sectors like leather and footwear, cosmetics, mobile phones, perfumes, hygiene, sports equipment and accessories, recycling, tobacco traders, coffee, media and public relations, and more.

The groups give sector stakeholders a platform for discussion. They will also aid in making Dubai a favourable business environment.

Founded in 1965, the Dubai Chamber of Commerce is among the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

'Maharashtra government is focused on encouraging founders to set up businesses in Mumbai'

DreamSetGo becomes official sub-distributor for Olympic Games Paris 2024

Tata Group is considering investing $2B into Neu: Report

Founders go through a lot of rejection: Harsh Jain, Dream11

Daily Capsule
TechSparks Mumbai starts with a bang!
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Spacetech startup Pixxel bags US contract for hyperspectral imagery

Tata Group is considering investing $2B into Neu: Report

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 23, 2023)

YouTube to shut down its video commerce app Simsim