Regional Labs, which is headquartered in Manama, says it will run a network of hubs across the Middle East to connect tech professionals in the region with tech startups in Israel.

This move is expected to provide employment opportunities and foster an innovation-driven culture.

Regional Labs currently has branches in Israel and Portugal. Over the next decade, the company plans on attracting over 100 Israeli companies to hire Bahraini talent, said Ami Marom, Founder of Regional Labs.

Additionally, these companies are expected to train and hire more than 1,000 Bahrainis for high-paying jobs in the tech space. Further, the plan is to expand the company's services to neighboring nations.

"Our aim is to encourage Israeli tech companies that are considering expanding into the GCC market, to hire skilled regional talent for software development, customer service, sales, support, and other technology related roles," Marom added.

1705 people loved this story This Arab Mother’s Day, meet the women juggling home, children, and work

The company aims to extend opportunities to the region's young tech professionals and leverage their local market knowledge.

In Bahrain, Regional Labs will build its offerings, run acceleration and incubation programmes for local Bahraini firms, and provide a regional hub for international companies. This will also include training courses by Israeli mentors in various tech-related roles, stated Marom.

The development was announced at "Connect2Innovate” conference in Manama, which was organised by the Bahraini Ministry of Industry and Commerce, the Bahrain Economic Development Board, and Israeli NGO Start-Up Nation Central.





For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at

[email protected]



