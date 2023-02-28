Menu
Dubai Chamber of Commerce introduces Business sectors platform

By Pooja Rajkumari
February 28, 2023, Updated on : Tue Feb 28 2023 07:23:08 GMT+0000
Dubai Chamber of Commerce introduces Business sectors platform
More than 200 heads and members of Dubai-based Business Groups and Business Councils attended the launch event.
The Dubai Chamber of Commerce launched the Business Sectors Platform to provide value-added services to Dubai-based business groups and business councils and enhance the emirate’s reputation as a global business and trade hub.

The new platform would offer an innovative package of quality services, including administrative support, a library of laws and regulations, e-services for license issuing and renewal, and a cloud-based business solution. etc., a report by Zawya read.

More than 200 heads and members of business groups and business councils attended the launch event.

This Dubai-based bootstrapped firm is building a one-stop platform for lending

The platform will support Dubai's digital transformation agenda, keep pace with the changing demands and needs of business groups and councils, and enhance competitiveness and the ability to achieve strategic goals.

"In addition to our efforts to increase the number of these groups and councils, we continue to endeavour to launch initiatives that enhance the ease of doing business as well as improve the business environment in Dubai,” Faisal Juma Khalfan Belhoul, Vice Chairman of Dubai Chambers, said.

The platform will allow them to contribute their recommendations on the laws and policies electronically, enhance the strategic partnership between the public and private sectors, and improve their two-way communications.

It will also help save time and effort and make communications better between the chamber and the private sector, and reinforce the chamber's role as a business community representative. 


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Suman Singh

