Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Medical Labs and Diagnostic Centres Business Group

By Pooja Rajkumari
January 07, 2023, Updated on : Sat Jan 07 2023 08:37:38 GMT+0000
Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Medical Labs and Diagnostic Centres Business Group
The business group seeks to enable collaboration between its members and relevant stakeholders to enable the growth of medical labs and diagnostic centres within the healthcare sector in the country.
Dubai Chamber of Commerce has established the Medical Labs and Diagnostic Centres Business Group to support the healthcare sector in Dubai and the UAE.


The new business group will enable collaboration between its members and relevant stakeholders to enable the growth of medical labs and diagnostic centres within the healthcare sector in the country, said a statement.


According to the statement, Dubai’s healthcare market is worth more than $4.63 billion annually. Dubai and the UAE are rapidly emerging as healthcare hubs in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.


The Dubai Healthcare City has over 160 clinical partners across more than 150 specialities and professionals from more than 90 countries.


As per a report by the Ministry of Economy and the UAE International Investors Council, medical tourism in the region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.1% between 2021 and 2025.


Founding member, Dr Ola Elgaddar, General Manager, Al Borg Diagnostics, UAE, said the business group will serve as a platform to discuss topics, ideas, and suggestions critical to the healthcare sector.


The business group would play a crucial role in influencing policy changes to improve the sector’s competitiveness. It also aims to promote international best practices and support the emirate’s economic growth, said the statement.


The business group is among the 100 other business groups that the chamber is establishing to represent the economic sectors and activities of Dubai by March 2023.


For any press-related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at [email protected]

Edited by Suman Singh

