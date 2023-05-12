Dubai Chambers inaugurates Sydney office, partners with Australian counterpart

Dubai International Chambers, a faction under Dubai Chambers, inaugurated a new international office in Sydney, Australia.

The new office opening aligns with the Chamber's strategic objective to expand business opportunities in key global markets. It also aims to support Dubai companies in their international business expansion plans.

The office seeks to forge close ties with major public and private players, and assist Australian businesses as they enter the Dubai market and pursue global expansion through the emirate.

The Chairman of Dubai Chambers, Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, stated that opening the new office in Sydney and signing a trade-boosting agreement with the Australia Arab Chamber of Commerce and Industry highlights their strong trading partnership and commitment to working together to create mutually beneficial business opportunities.

The new office in Sydney will open up new avenues for commercial dialogue and collaboration between Australia and the UAE, he added, also noting that it will collaborate with Australian partners to organise networking events, business seminars, and business matching meetings.

About $4.5 billion in non-oil trade was exchanged between the two nations in 2022—an increase of 28.6% from 2021. With 307 new members joining last year, more than 1,530 Australian companies are now registered with the Dubai Chamber of Commerce.

Australian businesses with operations in Dubai operate in several industries such as real estate, leasing, business operations, wholesale and retail commerce, and the maintenance of automobiles and household products.

The inauguration of the Sydney office is in line with the 'Dubai Global' initiative launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council. The initiative aims to establish 50 representative offices for Dubai in five continents by 2030, which is expected to increase Dubai's non-oil foreign trade from Dhs 1.4 trillion to Dhs 2 trillion by 2026. The project also aims to attract foreign firms, SMEs, investors, and international talent to Dubai by sharing investment information and improving contact with international stakeholders.





