Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Dubai's DEWA to become the first UAE entity to use ChatGPT

By Pooja Rajkumari
February 08, 2023, Updated on : Wed Feb 08 2023 15:11:33 GMT+0000
Dubai's DEWA to become the first UAE entity to use ChatGPT
This will make it the first UAE government to use the technology and the first utility wordwide to implement the technology,
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) will use ChatGPT, Microsoft's open AI chatbot to offer services to customers and employees.

This will make it the first UAE government to use the technology, and the first utility worldwide to implement the technology, a report by Gulf Business said.

DEWA will carry out the use of ChatGPT through its subsidiary Moro Hub—a company that is under its digital arm Digital DEWA. This integration of the service is part of the larger Dubai 10X initiative that will help shape the digital future of the Emirate, an official statement read.

1167 people loved this story

DIFC Talent Week to empower Emirati talent, offer employment opportunities

The decision was taken during a meeting between DEWA's Managing Director and CEO Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer and Naim Yazbeck, General Manager of Microsoft UAE. They met to discuss the possibilities of integrating new technologies into DEWA's products. 

Moro Hub was established in 2018 to fulfil the need for an innovative and agile data centre. Digital DEWA, its parent entity, was formed as a part of the Dubai 10X initiative undertaken by the Dubai leadership.

1838 people loved this story

Ecommerce firm Floward secures $156M in pre-IPO Series C funding

Since its launch in November 2022, ChatGPT has signed up almost 100 million monthly users. It was developed by the AI research laboratory OpenAI. Among its co-founders are Twitter CEO Elon Musk, former Y-Combinator president Sam Altman, LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, and Paypal co-founder Peter Thiel.

To counteract the popularity of ChatGPT, Google announced that it was building Bard—a conversational service.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Zypp Electric grabs $25M Series B funding led by Gogoro

Entropik raises $25M in Series B round led by Bessemer Venture Partners and SIG Venture Capital

Why a culture of psychological safety must be created for organisational wellbeing

How this cleantech startup is revolutionising green hydrogen production with cutting-edge technology

Daily Capsule
Lending apps in govt’s crosshairs
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Bluelearn, Magma, PadCare raise fresh capital

India wearable market registers 47% growth in 2022

Number of recognized startups rises to 86,713 as of Dec 2022

Zypp Electric grabs $25M Series B funding led by Gogoro