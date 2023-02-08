Dubai's DEWA to become the first UAE entity to use ChatGPT

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) will use ChatGPT, Microsoft's open AI chatbot to offer services to customers and employees.

This will make it the first UAE government to use the technology, and the first utility worldwide to implement the technology, a report by Gulf Business said.

DEWA will carry out the use of ChatGPT through its subsidiary Moro Hub—a company that is under its digital arm Digital DEWA. This integration of the service is part of the larger Dubai 10X initiative that will help shape the digital future of the Emirate, an official statement read.

The decision was taken during a meeting between DEWA's Managing Director and CEO Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer and Naim Yazbeck, General Manager of Microsoft UAE. They met to discuss the possibilities of integrating new technologies into DEWA's products.

Moro Hub was established in 2018 to fulfil the need for an innovative and agile data centre. Digital DEWA, its parent entity, was formed as a part of the Dubai 10X initiative undertaken by the Dubai leadership.

Since its launch in November 2022, ChatGPT has signed up almost 100 million monthly users. It was developed by the AI research laboratory OpenAI. Among its co-founders are Twitter CEO Elon Musk, former Y-Combinator president Sam Altman, LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, and Paypal co-founder Peter Thiel.

To counteract the popularity of ChatGPT, Google announced that it was building Bard—a conversational service.





