Dubai SME, India Accelerator launch iAccel Gulf Business Incubator in Dubai

By Nikita Bameta
March 17, 2023, Updated on : Fri Mar 17 2023 08:48:30 GMT+0000
Dubai SME, India Accelerator launch iAccel Gulf Business Incubator in Dubai
The incubator will be located in the Business Village in Deira. Indian startups who are keen on going global will be provided with market access.
India Accelerator, a seed accelerator programme with Global Accelerator Network (GAN), launched the iAccel Gulf Business Incubator (iAccel GBI) in Dubai under Dubai SME, an agency of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET).

In line with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, this step is looked at as further reinforcement of the emirate's position as a thriving space for startups, Gulf News reported.

iAccel GBI is expected to provide significant opportunities for startup founders with a four-month hands-on programme aimed at de-risking and growing their ventures. Additionally, the incubator will provide various opportunities to fundraise, network, and gain mentorship.

It will be located in the Business Village in Deira and span 3,200 square feet.

The plan is to work closely with government and private sector stakeholders toward strengthening the UAE's startup ecosystem.

With this, it aims to engage and collaborate with academia and universities to further drive innovation, said Deepak Ahuja, CEO and Co-founder of iAccel Gulf Business Incubator.

Indian startups who are keen on going global will be provided with market access, he added.

"At India Accelerator, we have built different verticals that specialise in deeptech, healthtech, artificial intelligence, fintech, direct-to-customer (D2C), agritech, and cybertech, among others, as we intend to bring around 20+ of our existing startups from these verticals into Dubai in the next 12- 18 months," said Ashish Bhatia, Founder of India Accelerator.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Suman Singh

