Indian proptech startup ﻿NoBroker﻿ has opened a branch office in Dubai at Business Bay.





The move comes after NoBroker received volumes of queries and interest from those residing in the Indian residential sector within the NRI community, the company said in a statement. It also wants to cater to the demand emerging from Non-Resident Indians looking to buy a property in India, it said.





"Customers feel more confident about their purchase decisions when dealing with a company representative in person...GCC has a very vibrant Indian community," said Saurabh Garg, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer of NoBroker.

With a physical presence in the region would help NoBroker strengthen its presence in the region, it said.





At present, NoBroker has 2 crore registered users across Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, and Pune. It has raised $366 million from marquee investors including Google, KTB Ventures, General Atlantic, Beenext, Tiger Global, Moore Capital, and Elevation Capital.





