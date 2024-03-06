Saudi construction tech company BRKZ raises $8M in Series A round

BRKZ, a Saudi Arabia-based construction tech company, has secured an $8 million in Series A funding round co-led by 9900 and BECO Capital.

The round saw participation from Wa'ed Ventures, Knollwood Investment Advisory, RZM Investment, and MISY Ventures, according to Wamda.

The startup plans to infuse the funds to expand its presence in Saudi Arabia and beyond, and aims to become a comprehensive construction industry solution.

“The investment underscores BRKZ's commitment to digitising buying and selling building materials, promoting transparency, and fostering efficient contractor financing. It comes at a pivotal moment for BRKZ, enabling us to grow further within the $100 billion construction market here in KSA. We're set to drive significant change through technology across every single touchpoint relevant to how building materials are sourced and supplied in a sector crucial to our economic landscape,” said Ibrahim Manna, Founder of BRKZ.

BRKZ, founded in 2022 by Manna, is a B2B construction tech company which offers a wide range of suppliers and materials as well as multiple delivery and payment options.

It uses technology to ensure fair market prices for all contractors. BRKZ provides buyers with access to the best prices for building materials from various suppliers and materials, multiple delivery and payment options, and a quick quote request via WhatsApp or the website.

The startup offers a simplified portal for suppliers to customise prices by size, location, and delivery options, facilitating over $170 million in quotations across 1,200 products from over 350 suppliers, benefiting from access to a wide customer base.





