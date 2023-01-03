Menu
Dubai SME agency unveils The Co-Kitchen, a business incubator for F&B sector

By Nikita Bameta
January 03, 2023, Updated on : Tue Jan 03 2023 09:46:09 GMT+0000
Dubai SME agency unveils The Co-Kitchen, a business incubator for F&B sector
The Co-Kitchen aims to provide a platform for F&B startups, related home businesses, and investors to expand in the sector and access accredited incubators and business accelerators in Dubai.
Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME) has accredited ‘﻿The Co-Kitchen﻿’ as the first kitchen incubator under the Dubai Business Incubator Network, with the support of the Hamdan Innovation Incubator.


The Co-Kitchen business incubator aims to provide an opportunity for F&B startups, related home businesses, and investors to expand in the sector and access accredited incubators and business accelerators in Dubai.


A statement on Zawya said the accreditation is in line with the Department of Economy and Tourism's attempt to reinforce Dubai as one of the leading centres for creators and innovators and a global gastronomy hub. Dubai SME is an agency of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism.


Through the business incubator, entrepreneurs and startups can get access to a low-cost platform to launch their projects without huge investments, a flexible exit strategy, community support via access to suppliers and entrepreneurs, shared kitchens with flexible timings, and comprehensive consultations, said the statement. Before its launch, the incubator had attracted five startup projects.


Currently, the F&B sector in Dubai hosts more than 13,000 outlets, including cafés, local and international restaurants, and fine-dining destinations.


The Dubai Business Incubator Network allows Emirati members and citizens of GCC who have 100% ownership of their companies to take advantage of a five-year exemption from licensing fees. The network also enables innovators and entrepreneurs in Dubai to secure funding for their projects through the digital crowdfunding platform Dubai Next, said the statement.


Member companies will also be granted access to workshops, events, presentations and the other services of Hamdan Innovation Incubator and its partners.

For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at gulf@yourstory.com.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

