16-year-old Dubai entrepreneur raises $150K from Antler India

Dimension, a developer productivity and experience platform, has raised $150,000 in pre-seed funding led by Antler India.

Founded by 16-year-old Tejas Ravishankar, who is based out of Dubai, the startup enables open-source developers to manage all their code, integrations, domains, deployments and projects on one platform.

"With this round, we want to work towards building a team and get our product MVP out in the public. We have multiple things we need to build and integrate for the developers. We already have three full-time and four part-time engineers working with us," said Ravishankar, in a conversation with YourStory Gulf.

The platform is integrated with tools such as Cloudfare, GitHub, Linear and Vercel, enabling developers to leverage these from one platform.

Ravishankar, who has been building software products and communities since he was 13, joined Udemy to understand more about app building and coding.

"I started experimenting with iOS apps and built a few apps for practice. I went to learn to code on Android and learnt different types of languages," he said.

The idea of Dimension was in the works for some time. He discussed it with a few of his friends and decided to build a platform for engineering teams.

Realising that developers use multiple tools for developing, which makes context-switching a challenge, Ravishankar's idea was to make functionality easier—with multiple tools in one place.

He added that the team is integrating platforms that developers love to use into a unified interface and building integrations that allow them to achieve and unlock functionality and flows.

Prashant K Gulati, President Emeritus of TiE Dubai, an angel investor in the startup, said Dimension's idea is simple and yet it solves a large problem for the market.

The team is looking to get the right product-market fit before it looks at building a stronger business model, working closely with open-source developers and engineering teams.

"The product is in its early stages, and we are seeing what kind of integrations work well. I am sure during the course of our journey, we will find ways to make the product stronger. There also can be changes during the course of time," said Ravishankar.

The funding from Antler India is part of the VC firm's Antler India Fellowship, which was launched in 2021. Another student-run startup Cattle Guru, which wants to simplify cattle management for Indian farmers, raised $240,000 from Antler.

“We are thrilled to back student founders Tejas Ravishankar (of Dimension) and Gaurav Panwar, Vaibhav Agarwal, and Lovepreet Singh (of Cattle Guru) who have shown incredible promise and increased our conviction in supporting this young entrepreneurial talent,” said Rajiv Srivatsa, Partner at Antler India.

