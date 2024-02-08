Dubbing platform CAMB.AI raises $4M seed round led by Courtside Ventures and others

Menu
Thursday February 08, 2024,

CAMB.AI, a UAE-based AI dubbing startup, has raised $4 million in a seed funding round, led by Courtside Ventures, TRTL Ventures, Blue Star Innovation Partners, Ikemori Ventures, and Eisaburo Maeda.

The new capital will be injected to expedite further development and global expansion, according to Wamda.

CAMB.AI, founded by Avneesh and Akshat Prakash in 2022, uses speech AI technology to instantly dub performances in over 100 languages, dialects, and accents using the original voices and nuances.

“Growing up in India, a land of over 700 languages, I saw first-hand how difficult it was to consume the plethora of content out there when you couldn’t understand it. For NBA fans in India to now potentially be able to watch Steph Curry while listening to the indelible Mike Breen commentating in Hindi is going to globalise the game even further,” said Vasu Kulkarni, partner at Courtside Ventures.

The service captures and conveys the speaker's original tone and nuance, preserving emotion with less than three seconds of input, ensuring the translated content remains powerful and engaging.

With over 100 million views, it has served clients including Major League Soccer, Tennis Australia, Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, celebrity chef Nick DiGiovanni, YouTuber Narin Beauty, and YouTuber BeerBiceps, among others.

The startup was utilised in Emirati director Nayla Al Khaja's horror film Three, which was dubbed fully AI-dubbed into multiple languages, marking the world's first multilingual feature film.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected].


Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

