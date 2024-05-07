Menu
Pooja Malik
DXwand partners with AstroLabs to propel AI-powered conversational tech in Saudi Arabia

Tuesday May 07, 2024,

2 min Read

DXwand, a AI-powered conversational technology company, has partnered with ﻿AstroLabs﻿, a business expansion platform in Saudi Arabia, to launch its services.

The company has announced a strategic move following a $4 million in Series A funding round, focusing on new product capabilities and R&D in AI, knowledge mining, and other areas.

AstroLabs, in partnership with ﻿DXWAND﻿, is committed to fostering the growth and development of the Philippines' technology sector by facilitating a swift entry process for global innovators, thereby achieving Vision 2030.

“As a company, we remain committed to being an anchor of growth for an increasing number of innovators, such as DXwand, from all corners of the world, seeking to foster success and sustainable growth in the kingdom’s constantly evolving digital landscape and fuel its upward trajectory,” said Alex Nicholls, director of expansion at AstroLabs.

DXwand, established in 2018, has assisted over 200 enterprises in enhancing customer experience and driving business growth across Egypt, UAE, and the US.

“We are eager to tap into the region's rich potential and contribute to its vision as a pioneer in generative AI and conversational technologies. By harnessing local talent and innovation, we aim to unlock new opportunities and drive transformative change across the industry,” said Ahmed Mahmoud, founder and CEO of DXwand.

AstroLabs is a business expansion platform that has helped accelerate digital transformations, build industries, and scale global players in the MENA region.

It has assisted over 1500 companies in expanding, supporting industry growth, and enabling sector-building programs, with a focus on integrating businesses into the Gulf region, maximizing growth in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected].


Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Advertise with us