e& enterprise IoT & AI partners with Stella Technologies to advance GCC's digital healthcare

e& enterprise IoT & AI, a part of e&, has partnered with Silicon Valley-based Stella Technologies, a digital healthcare company, to expand and explore novel opportunities in the digital healthcare landscape in the GCC region.

With this, e& enterprise IoT & AI can leverage the system integration capabilities of Stella Technologies to set up a comprehensive go-to-market strategy focused on healthcare regulators, hospital enterprises and small to medium sized healthcare businesses, said a report by Zawya.

"The collaboration will enable enterprises in the healthcare space through a combination of IoT (internet of things) and AI (artificial intelligence) solutions," said Alberto Araque, CEO, e& enterprise IoT & AI.

"The solutions by Stella Technologies will help with the creation of the tools required to automate many delivery processes and frameworks to deliver end-to-end AI and IoT projects," he added.

Stella Technologies' flagship product, called Equinox, is a cloud-based electronic medical record (EMR) and virtual care platform, which has been designed to address the needs of the global market.

e& enterprise IoT & AI works towards facilitating the transformation of large enterprises and government entities into data-driven and highly automated organisations.





