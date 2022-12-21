UAE-based etisalat by e& calls for startups to pitch business ideas

UAE-based telecom and tech enterprise etisalat by e& has called for startups to pitch their business ideas at the third edition of the Hello Business Pitch competition.





All startups that have operated at least for three years are eligible to pitch their ideas. Six winners will be chosen—three 'disruptive ideators' and three 'ambitious' startups. The winners will get cash prizes worth Dh350,000, as reported in Gulf News.





In the 2021 edition, YallaGive won the first place, followed by Key2enable Assistive Technology and App4Legal.

Founded in 1976, Etisalat began operations as a telephone company. It later became the technology and investment group etisalat by e&.





Recently, the enterprise collaborated with the UAE Ministry of Economy to launch a programme for Emirati SMEs to kickstart their businesses. An all-inclusive package of services, ranging from company formation and business setup services to digital solutions, were offered to these startups on the occasion of the 51st UAE National Day.





In November this year, etisalat by e& partnered with Abu Dhabi Global Market, the capital’s financial centre, to provide digital solutions and products to tenants and startups.