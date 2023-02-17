Exotel launches cloud services in the UAE

﻿Exotel﻿, a full-stack customer engagement platform, has launched its cloud services in UAE. It aims to offer advanced communication tools to businesses to help them improve customer engagement.





In collaboration with DU and Etisalat, Exotel has established local infrastructure and is set to provide businesses with integrated communications offering, security features, and monitor customer sentiment, as per a statement.





While the company already has entered UAE through its entity Ameyo, it will now offer businesses in the region its range of

enterprise customer engagement tools across conversational artificial intelligence (AI), omnichannel contact center, SMS, voice, and WhatsApp APIs, it said.





Exotel's full stack platform for designing connected customer journeys

Businesses can access a comprehensive suite of innovative communication solutions to improve customer service, streamline operations, and mitigate costs, said Shivakumar Ganesan, Co-Founder & CEO, Exotel.

Founded in 2011, Exotel has a cloud-based product suite driving 70 million conversations on a daily basis for over 6000 businesses in Southeast Asia, India, the Middle East, and Africa.





Its platform aims to address challenges that are encountered by digital businesses, and allow them to set up and go-live under 20 minutes. Further, the goal is to increase the number of digital-native companies to its client base.





Exotel has rolled out its services and will be onboarding the customers in UAE in February.





