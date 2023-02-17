Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Exotel launches cloud services in the UAE

By Nikita Bameta
February 17, 2023, Updated on : Fri Feb 17 2023 10:42:27 GMT+0000
Exotel launches cloud services in the UAE
In collaboration with DU and Etisalat, Exotel has established local infrastructure and is set to provide businesses with integrated communications offering, security features, and monitor customer sentiment.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

﻿Exotel﻿, a full-stack customer engagement platform, has launched its cloud services in UAE. It aims to offer advanced communication tools to businesses to help them improve customer engagement. 


In collaboration with DU and Etisalat, Exotel has established local infrastructure and is set to provide businesses with integrated communications offering, security features, and monitor customer sentiment, as per a statement.


While the company already has entered UAE through its entity Ameyo, it will now offer businesses in the region its range of

enterprise customer engagement tools across conversational artificial intelligence (AI), omnichannel contact center, SMS, voice, and WhatsApp APIs, it said.


.

Exotel's full stack platform for designing connected customer journeys

Businesses can access a comprehensive suite of innovative communication solutions to improve customer service, streamline operations, and mitigate costs, said Shivakumar Ganesan, Co-Founder & CEO, Exotel.

1254 people loved this story

NeuralSpace is focussing on the Middle East’s emerging NLP landscape



Founded in 2011, Exotel has a cloud-based product suite driving 70 million conversations on a daily basis for over 6000 businesses in Southeast Asia, India, the Middle East, and Africa.


Its platform aims to address challenges that are encountered by digital businesses, and allow them to set up and go-live under 20 minutes. Further, the goal is to increase the number of digital-native companies to its client base.


Exotel has rolled out its services and will be onboarding the customers in UAE in February.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This Pune startup is using patented tech to make shoes that grow with children

29 quotes from Plato, the Father of Western philosophy

Orion Innovation acquires Sryas Inc for an undisclosed sum

The Bengal Famine: How the British engineered the worst genocide in human history for profit

Daily Capsule
Detangling Web3 with Kirthiga Reddy
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Weekly funding roundup Feb 13-17] Venture capital inflow doubles; early-stage deals dominate

Formula One launches F1 TV ahead of World Championship

Karnataka budget: Govt to set up startup park near Bengaluru airport

Orion Innovation acquires Sryas Inc for an undisclosed sum