Apparel Group opens its 39th Aéropostale store in the GCC

Fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate Apparel Group said it has opened its 39th Aéropostale store in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region at Seef Mall in Bahrain.





The group's Aéropostale stores are also located in several locations worldwide, including India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia, according to a press release shared by Zawya. Additionally, the group is also looking at entering Hungary, Pakistan, Egypt, and the Philippines.

“We are pleased to announce the opening of the latest Aéropostale store in Seef Mall – Seef District, which will represent a valuable addition to the group of stores hosted by the mall, which is keen to create a diverse shopping environment that meets the needs of all family members," said Mohammed Al Qaed, Acting Chief Commercial Officer at Seef Properties.





At present, the conglomerate caters to shoppers through its 2,010 retail stores and 78 brands on all platforms, while employing over 18,500, added the release.





Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, said, “Our brand’s expansion with Seef Mall is in line with our strategy of being responsive to consumer demand. Bahrain continues to be a strategic market for us, and we are proud to be part of the country's growth."





