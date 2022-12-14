Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Apparel Group opens its 39th Aéropostale store in the GCC

By Nikita Bameta
December 14, 2022, Updated on : Wed Dec 14 2022 07:54:07 GMT+0000
Apparel Group opens its 39th Aéropostale store in the GCC
The Apparel Group said it also plans to enter Hungary, Pakistan, Egypt, and the Philippines.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate Apparel Group said it has opened its 39th Aéropostale store in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region at Seef Mall in Bahrain.


The group's Aéropostale stores are also located in several locations worldwide, including India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia, according to a press release shared by Zawya. Additionally, the group is also looking at entering Hungary, Pakistan, Egypt, and the Philippines.

1975 people loved this story

Buna, Benefit sign MoU to facilitate cross-border payments

“We are pleased to announce the opening of the latest Aéropostale store in Seef Mall – Seef District, which will represent a valuable addition to the group of stores hosted by the mall, which is keen to create a diverse shopping environment that meets the needs of all family members," said Mohammed Al Qaed, Acting Chief Commercial Officer at Seef Properties.


At present, the conglomerate caters to shoppers through its 2,010 retail stores and 78 brands on all platforms, while employing over 18,500, added the release.


Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, said, “Our brand’s expansion with Seef Mall is in line with our strategy of being responsive to consumer demand. Bahrain continues to be a strategic market for us, and we are proud to be part of the country's growth."


For any press-related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at gulf@yourstory.com

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

New speciality of Zomato’s Hyperpure

Edtech unicorn LEAD raises $4.2M debt from Alteria Capital: Report

IRCTC's revenue 'reduced drastically' in 2020-21 due to COVID-related restrictions: Govt

Gurugram startup OnlyGood leverages blockchain to track carbon footprints

Daily Capsule
New speciality of Zomato’s Hyperpure
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Edtech unicorn LEAD raises $4.2M debt from Alteria Capital: Report

IRCTC's revenue 'reduced drastically' in 2020-21 due to COVID-related restrictions: Govt

Art, design, creativity - Bengaluru Design Festival insights from author-educator Emma Roberts

KFin Technologies IPO to open on Dec 19; sets IPO price band at Rs 347-366/share

Mahindra to invest Rs 10,000 Cr on EV development, manufacturing in Pune

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (December 14, 2022)