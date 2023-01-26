Fintech MoneyGram International partners with UAE-based Astra Tech

Fintech MoneyGram International has entered into a strategic partnership with UAE-based technology firm ﻿Astra Tech﻿.





With this, Astra will provide a communications platform that will enable BOTIM's registered users to make real-time international transactions across 200 countries, as per a press release shared by Zawya.





Recently, Astra Tech acquired ﻿BOTIM﻿, a messaging and voice-over-internet protocol (VoIP) solution for the MENA region. With this acquisition, it aims to relaunch the platform into an ultra app.

While the exact dates remain undisclosed, the communication platform through the partnership will soon be live for the customers.





The objective is to set up an app that offers various services and an intuitive interface, and enables its customers and merchants with "profitable and scalable unit economics".





BOTIM has over 90 million registered users and over 25 million active users. On account of the region’s significant expat population and the demand for free-of-cost VoIP services, the app is expected to reach an estimated 1.2 billion users across MENA in the coming years.





Last year, Astra Tech also acquired UAE-based fintech company PayBy, and Rizek, a platform for on-demand personal and home services.





