Fintech MoneyGram International partners with UAE-based Astra Tech

By Nikita Bameta
January 26, 2023, Updated on : Thu Jan 26 2023 13:32:56 GMT+0000
Fintech MoneyGram International partners with UAE-based Astra Tech
With this partnership, Astra Tech will provide a communications platform that will enable BOTIM's registered users to make real-time international transactions across 200 countries.
Fintech MoneyGram International has entered into a strategic partnership with UAE-based technology firm ﻿Astra Tech﻿.


With this, Astra will provide a communications platform that will enable BOTIM's registered users to make real-time international transactions across 200 countries, as per a press release shared by Zawya.


Recently, Astra Tech acquired ﻿BOTIM﻿, a messaging and voice-over-internet protocol (VoIP) solution for the MENA region. With this acquisition, it aims to relaunch the platform into an ultra app.

1225 people loved this story

UAE-based Astra Tech acquires voice calling app BOTIM

While the exact dates remain undisclosed, the communication platform through the partnership will soon be live for the customers.


The objective is to set up an app that offers various services and an intuitive interface, and enables its customers and merchants with "profitable and scalable unit economics".


BOTIM has over 90 million registered users and over 25 million active users. On account of the region’s significant expat population and the demand for free-of-cost VoIP services, the app is expected to reach an estimated 1.2 billion users across MENA in the coming years.


Last year, Astra Tech also acquired UAE-based fintech company PayBy, and Rizek, a platform for on-demand personal and home services.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at [email protected]

Edited by Kanishk Singh

