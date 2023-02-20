Menu
Freshworks appoints new Senior Vice President for MEA market

By Nikita Bameta
February 20, 2023, Updated on : Mon Feb 20 2023 07:02:02 GMT+0000
Freshworks appoints new Senior Vice President for MEA market
Sandie Overtveld will look after Freshworks' growth efforts in the APJ and MEA region, and will work with brands to aid the overall focus of the business on customers and employees.
Software-as-a-Service company ﻿Freshworks﻿ has appointed Sandie Overtveld as the Senior Vice President for its Asia-Pacific, Japan (APJ) and Middle East and Africa (MEA) markets. The new role will be based in Singapore.

Overtveld will look after Freshworks' growth efforts in the APJ and MEA region and work with brands to aid the overall focus of the business on customers and employees. This will involve collaborations with companies to evolve and elevate their customer experience (CX), employee experience (EX), and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) strategies. 

1017 people loved this story

MENA likely to see over 300 unicorns and soonicorns by 2030: report

Overtveld has previously worked as the APJ leader at WalkMe. He comes with experience in growth and portfolio strategy development and execution, and has worked with organisations such as Zendesk, Microsoft, and Hewlett-Packard.

“Sandie’s rich regional know-how of the digital transformation experience can help Freshworks deliver even more value to businesses in these regions--showing them that legacy software is a thing of the past and easy-to-use / implement business software is the future for delighting both customers and employees alike,” said Pradeep Rathinam, Chief Revenue Officer at Freshworks.

Freshworks is headquartered in San Mateo, California, and operates around the world. The company serves over 63,000 customers including PhonePe, Allbirds, Klarna, Blue Nile, NHS, Bridgestone, OfficeMax, and Databricks.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

