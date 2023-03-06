Menu
G42 company Presight AI set to carry out an IPO

By Nikita Bameta
March 06, 2023, Updated on : Mon Mar 06 2023 06:44:23 GMT+0000
G42 company Presight AI set to carry out an IPO
Incorporated in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), Presight AI is a G42 company. Its application for IPO was approved by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority on March 3, 2023.
Presight AI Holding PLC, an international big data analytics company, has said that it is looking to undertake an initial public offering (IPO) and list its shares on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange’s first market.

Incorporated in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), Presight AI is a subsidiary of G42 Group, an artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing company.

Presight's application for IPO was approved by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority on March 3, 2023. The company has entered into an investment agreement with International Holding Company. As a part of this, IHC has committed to invest in the IPO.

OverviewFx wants to change the mindset of traders in the Middle East

Founded in 2020, Presight assists public services and commercial businesses with omni analytics and AI to provide insight-driven decision-making across sectors, as per a press release shared by Zawya.

Its solutions are implemented across three core sectors: finance, public services, and sports.

Its proprietary platform, Transformative Analytics Quotient (TAQ), integrates all-source data into adaptive AI algorithms and delivers practical insights across the sectors that Presight caters to. It facilitates clients to comprehend historical performance, forecast in a more accurate manner, and make timely decisions in customers' best interests.

Its IPO subscription will open on March 13, 2023, and run until March 17, 2023, as per a report by Gulf News.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

