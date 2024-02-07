Laundromat chain UClean plans to open over 75 outlets in MENA, SAARC region

Laundromat chain ﻿UClean﻿ said it is expanding its global presence by opening 25 stores in the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) and 50 stores in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) regions.

The Delhi NCR-based startup aims to provide professional cleaning services while leveraging the potential of the laundry market in these regions to meet the increasing demand for quality solutions.

"The expansion into MENA and SAARC comes at a critical time when the laundry care market is experiencing substantial growth. UClean aims to capitalise on soaring global demand as it anticipates robust growth in the dry-cleaning and laundry services market, projected to surpass $147 billion by 2033,” said Gunjan Taneja, Co-Founder of UClean.

Founded in 2016 by Taneja and Arunabh Sinha, UClean is a franchise-driven brand that uses its network to provide quality services, focusing on hygiene and environmental sustainability through its innovative chemicals.

From Vagamon to Kargil and Panjim to Ziro, UClean operates in over 450 outlets across India and aims to reach 1,500 centres by 2025.

Additionally, the company plans to introduce direct-to-consumer (D2C) cleaning supplies as part of its strategy to adapt to market changes and meet consumer needs to achieve a Rs 1,000 crore gross merchandise value (GMV) by 2025.





